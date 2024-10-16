$20K more for Bradley home security

BRADLEY — In an effort to make criminals think long and hard about committing crime in Bradley, the village board agreed to help assist home and business owners with security systems.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees agreed to fund the security with another $20,000, bringing the total within the past two years to $60,000.

The village has already assisted 236 home and business owners with street-facing home security camera systems.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said cameras have aided in the arrest of some individuals who committed crimes.

Barber has stressed there is no requirement that the property occupant must share camera footage with the village. Rental properties are eligible as well.

Manteno and Kankakee also operate a similar rebate program.

Bradley refunds residential occupants up to $200 for a security season and $100 for businesses. To gain the refund, a receipt must be presented to the village administration either in person or through the village’s website.

The village had set aside $20,000 in this current budget year, but village administrator Craig Anderson informed trustees that after only five months of in this budget year the entire $20,000 have been exhausted.

Anderson said with another $20,000, the village could see an estimated amount of 115 cameras installed.

The village goal is simple. If people interested in doing illegal activity know there are numerous cameras throughout the community recording activity, they will find somewhere else to go.

“This is money well spent,” Mayor Mike Watson said.

The five village trustees at the board meeting agreed and the Fiscal Year 2025 security camera rebate was replenished.

In the 2024 budget year, the village issued 120 rebates. In the current budget year, 116 rebates have been requested.

The reimbursement will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The property owner chooses the type of system to be installed. The only requirement is the camera system must be outward facing.