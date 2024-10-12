Iroquois County burn ban

WATSEKA — The Eastern Illinois Mutual Aid Fire Association, which is comprised of all 21 fire departments located in Iroquois County, remind all Iroquois County residents there is a burn ban in place for the entire county.

Along with the fire association, Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure and the entire county board are also in agreement with the order.

The association has the authority to issue a burn ban, pursuant with Illinois state law, 70 ILCS 705/8.20, directing everyone to refrain from any open burning, including landscape waster, agricultural waste, household trash and garbage.

Also included in the ban are any type of consumer fireworks. The fire departments can, by law, impose $100 fines for violating the ban. Fines will double for the second violation.

“Due to the current extreme drought conditions throughout Iroquois County, we are advising all citizens to refrain from any type of burning, including the use of consumer grade fireworks, until further notice,” Shure said.

“... This burn ban will remain in effect until drought conditions have abated sufficiently,” Shure said.