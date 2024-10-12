Fire destroyed 400 acres of corn and soybean in Herscher fields, $300K loss

HERSCHER — A fire believed to have been started from the rear cropper mechanism of a John Deere combine led to the destruction of 400 acres of corn and soybean fields.

The Sunday afternoon fire on Oct. 6 led to a preliminary estimated loss of $320,000 of grain crops which were set to be harvested within days of the blaze.

In estimated terms, the fire destroyed 300 acres of corn and 100 acres of soybeans.

The fire, according to reports, originated at 1:26 p.m. Sunday at 17505 S. 11000W Road in Pilot Township, approximately 14 miles southwest of Kankakee. Including Pilot Township, 12 fire departments responded.

Pilot Township Fire Protection District Chief Corey Eich said the fire began in a harvested soybean field, but wind gusts measuring upward of 40 mph that day spread the fire across 11000 West Road in western Kankakee County.

Eich, fire chief only since June having replaced 35-year Pilot Township Chief Alan Ramsey, said this was one of the largest-ever field fires within this area.

The fire eventually spread across 10000 and 9000 West roads.

One Herscher-area farmer impacted by the blaze was Mark O’Connor. The 56-year-old lifelong farmer lost about 120 acres of corn.

O’Connor said the fire spread so quickly by the strong winds and with the bone-dry fields, there was little which could be done.

He said his corn has been yielding between 200-250 bushels per acre. He said the fire impacted three of his corn fields.

<strong>‘SO CLOSE TO FINISH LINE’</strong>

Oddly enough, O’Connor said, this marked the third time he had a field catch fire. However, on the first two occasions, the grain had already been harvested.

“It’s a disappointment,” he said. “We were so close to the finish line on what could be a record yield. So close to the finish line.”

O’Connor said he hadn’t harvested the corn because its moisture content had been a little high. He was allowing Mother Nature to naturally dry the corn because he harvested it and brought it to the grain elevator.

If corn has too high of a moisture content, the farmer is charged an additional fee to have the grain dried to the proper level.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” he said.

He added numerous farmers responded the area to help quell the fire. He said he was grateful for their response.

Farmers with tillage equipment attempted to create a fire break. The day’s high winds, however, allowed the sparks to jump the fire break causing additional fires.

“It’s a scary thing,” he said. “It’s dangerous.”

The area had been without a significant rain for the past two or three weeks, he said. Warm temperatures provided a perfect combination for this event.

But O’Connor was trying to see the positives. No one was hurt, he said.

“A lot worse things in this world than losing a corn field. It’s just a field of corn,” he said. “We move on.”

Numerous area departments responded to calls for assistance. To make firefighting efforts even more difficult, water had to be brought to the site as there was no source for trucks to hook up.

Dry weather is expected to continue for at least the next several days.

“It is so dry,” Eich said. “And the fuel for a fire [dry corn and soybean plants] is so plentiful.”

Farm damages are inspected by insurance adjusters. That task in not unlike when a motorist gets into an accident. The damage is inspected, and a price is determined as to how much value was lost.

Unlike fighting a fire in a municipality, the water source for this response had to be hauled to the fields.

Eich said 24 farmers came out with equipment to help provide the fire break. To provide the fire break, some corn which was not burning had to be knocked down.

“This size of this fire could have been doubled,” the chief said. “It was moving so fast. We’ve had big fires before, but not one involving this type of acreage.”