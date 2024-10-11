Wilmington, Coal City come together to Volley for a Cure

Prior to Thursday night’s girls volleyball game in Wilmington between the host Wildcats and Coal City, the Wildcats’ Volley for a Cure night turned the gym and front entrance into a frenzy of pink.

That included Wilmington’s special pink jerseys, which featured the names of those affected by cancer that each individual player wanted to represent and play for. Each coach and player entered the gym escorted by either a cancer survivor, someone currently battling cancer or someone on behalf of one who has died from the disease.

The players and the people they were playing for stood around the court after they were announced, setting the stage for an emotional 10 minutes.

The gym lights were turned off as a video on Megan’s Mission, the charity the teams came together to raise money for Thursday night, was projected onto the wall.

Megan’s Mission was started by Megan Bugg, a Coal City native who was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, on Christmas in 2014, when she was just 13 years old.

In the wake of her diagnosis, Bugg decided to become as fierce a cancer advocate as there is, creating Megan’s Mission to raise money and awareness to childhood cancer. Prior to her death in 2022, the foundation had raised nearly $1 million to fund childhood cancer research.

Thursday night, her father, retired Coal City Community Unit School District No. 1 superintendent Dr. Kent Bugg, and her mother, retired Reed-Custer High School teacher Debbie Bugg, appeared Thursday. After Megan’s video played, Dr. Bugg announced that to date, Megan’s Mission has raised over $2.3 million in the fight against childhood cancer. Prior to her death, the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory was developed in Portland, Ore., thanks to Megan’s fervent fundraising efforts and work to bring attention to the cause.

“Events like this are the lifeblood to childhood cancer research,” Dr. Bugg told the crowd. “Because without this, there is no childhood cancer research.”

The head coaches on both benches have deep ties with the Bugg family. Coal City head coach Pam McMurtrey is a science teacher at the middle school, where Megan was a student when she was diagnosed.

The Megan that became the nationwide outspoken advocate was a far cry from the quiet student that once sat in her classroom.

“Megan was a very shy, quiet young lady when she was in middle school,” McMurtrey said. “She just blossomed into a huge fighter, and her memory and her legacy will live on forever.”

Wilmington head coach Kelly Van Duyne filled in as Debbie’s substitute teacher once Megan was diagnosed. After wiping away tears, much like the rest of the crowd Thursday night, Van Duyne presented the Buggs with heartfelt hugs and a floral arrangement to conclude a ceremony that precluded a night of volleyball action that culminated with a 2-1 Wildcats win.

“We knew it was going to be an emotional night,” Van Duyne said. “I’d been crying all day on and off, it just comes in waves.

“I knew it was going to be emotional, but I knew the girls were going to rise to the occasion.”

Whether it was the Bugg family or any of the families that the Wilmington players represented on their jerseys, including her aunt Michelle, Wildcats junior outside hitter Rachel Smith had a message for them all.

“We love you guys, thank you for the support,” Smith said. “It was an honor playing for you all.”

To learn more about Megan’s Mission, or to donate, visit megansmission.org.