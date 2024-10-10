Tea lounge and crêperie opens in downtown Kankakee, hosts events

You don’t have to travel to Asia for loose leaf tea and you don’t have to go to France for crêpes: Steep & Spice has you covered.

With loose leaf teas grown in Asia by generational tea farmers, and with recipes for handmade crêpes, Steep & Spice is adding something unique to Kankakee’s downtown.

In mid-June, the business owned by Elizabeth and Antonio Talaga opened at 223 S. West Ave. Since then, the menu has continued to evolve and expand and the business has begun hosting events — such as guided meditation at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

The event, Mindful CommuniTea, is presented by The Om Well Collective and will feature mindfulness instructors Beth Rockert and Jeanna Vent Fodor.

The cost is $18 per person and include a 12-ounce ice tea or cold brew coffee in addition to the meditation. Tickets can be purchased at Steep & Spice or at <a href="https://www.steepandspicewestave.com/meditation-event" target="_blank">steepandspicewestave.com/meditation-event</a>.

<strong>HOW IT BEGAN</strong>

Elizabeth, a chemist by training, began the business in 2021 as a way to fill time during the pandemic and share her love of tea with others.

She and her husband began appearing at local farmers’ markets including Kankakee and Frankfort.

This allowed them to connect with fellow tea lovers and to introduce loose-leaf tea to those who didn’t know much about it.

“We were pleasantly surprised to find that most people are very curious about tea even if they don’t regularly drink it,” explained Elizabeth. “People began asking to sample our loose leaf tea blends, so we began selling brewed drinks, and this was what built our customer base to what it is today.”

She shared that the farmers’ markets gave her and her business a community and the want to expand that community was a catalyst for a storefront.

Products became available at various local shops before the need for a brick-and-mortar location. Before having the tea lounge, Steep & Spice was renting space from other licensed kitchens.

“Shared kitchen spaces are essential to getting food-based businesses off the ground, and we are so thankful to the kitchens that have helped us along the way,” Talaga said. “However, we grew to a point where it wasn’t sustainable.”

As sales began to increase, the need for their own space became apparent. It also allowed for in-person connections and community, as well as “the opportunity to fill a niche” in Kankakee.

Having previously lived in Manteno, Elizabeth and Antonio moved last year to Kankakee to be closer to the business and to go “all in.”

“We want to contribute to Kankakee’s revitalization effort however we can, and being part of the community full time just made sense,” Elizabeth said.

<strong>BRICK-AND-MORTAR</strong>

The renovated space is about 3,000 square feet. About one-quarter of that is kitchen/employee areas, one-quarter is the lounge seating area, and half is the main dining area/bar.

The lounge seating area of the space is available for rentals. The space fits 15-20 people depending on the seating configuration. The business plans to have catering available in the near future.

In addition to running Steep & Spice, Elizabeth works full time as a commodity specialist for a large chemical company. As a remote worker, she knows the struggle of finding workspaces outside of the house.

The space offers free WiFi to customers and can support up to 50 devices at one time. There are power outlets located within four feet of every seat, whether they are wall outlets or power built into bench seats.

“Our business model is fast-casual, and our staff are all compensated on a non-tipped basis, so customers don’t feel like they are burdening wait staff if they have a small order total,” Elizabeth said.

<strong>ON THE MENU</strong>

The menu features various hot and iced teas, crêpes, cannolis and more.

“The menu is very special to me,” Elizabeth said. “Most of our teas are grown in Asia by generational tea farmers that have spent centuries honing their craft, and I think this artistry is something that really goes under-appreciated in our culture. I wanted our food menu to echo the uniqueness of our loose leaf.”

With that uniqueness, Elizabeth wanted to call attention to the regions in which these farmers are operating so that people have more awareness of the labor that is involved in producing this beverage that is often taken for granted. This is why almost every item on the menu contains Asian culinary ingredients. It took a lot of trial and error, she said, but “we are really proud of the flavor combinations that we have been able to create.”

On occasion, Steep & Spice will offer some crêpe varieties that are more traditionally European, but Elizabeth hopes to see sticking to the original vision for the most part.

“It’s different from anything else in the area, and I think it’s good to offer people the opportunity to try new things.” she said, noting the quality and freshness of the ingredients. Crêpe batter is prepared from scratch every day and crêpe fillings also are blended daily, using whole food ingredients whenever possible.

On Sundays, the business has been featuring a weekly omelette bar accompanied by discounts on select specialty drinks. In the long-term, the owners are also hoping to add calming live music such as piano or violin on the weekends.

Also on the menu is coffee which is sourced from the Bourbonnais-based Connect Roasters.

In addition to Elizabeth and Antonio, Steep & Spice employs seven people. Four work at the store, and three work at farmers’ markets. Elizabeth said they’ve “been blessed” with their team and that, though it sounds “cliche,” she said that with her team, “it doesn’t feel like work.”

“Everyone goes above and beyond in a way we never anticipated. Nine times out of 10, when I think of something that needs to be done at the lounge, I find that it’s already been done,” she said of her team. “My employees are also always coming up with new ideas on how to improve the workflow so that we can give the customers the best experience possible.”

For more information and updates to the menu, search Steep & Spice on Facebook or go to <a href="https://www.steepandspicewestave.com" target="_blank">steepandspicewestave.com</a>.