Northern Lights may return

Illinoisans may get another glimpse of a light show in the sky this week as the Northern Lights are predicted to return Thursday and Friday nights.

<a href="https://www.swpc.noaa.gov">According to the Space Weather Prediction Center</a>, a geomagnetic storm continues to impact Earth with forecast models suggesting the arrival of the charged particles could cause the aurora borealis to be visible across the central United States.

A G4 Storm Watch has been issued for tonight and Friday night for the incoming strong solar storm.

A fast coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun the evening of Oct. 8 and is likely to arrive at Earth on Oct. 10, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s G4 (Severe) Storm Watch stated.

The watch means the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as the southern states and overhead across northern Illinois.

“While uncertainty is high, the potential is perhaps as high as this past May when the Northern Lights were visible all the way to the Gulf Coast and the southwest United States,” WCIA meteorologist Jacob Dickey wrote on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/jacobdickeywx" target="_blank">his Facebook page</a>.

The latest estimates say the best time to view the aerial phenomena is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The sun is currently nearing solar maximum, which is the peak of solar activity during its 11-year cycle. This means that more solar storms are expected, which could lead to more frequent sightings of the northern lights in Illinois.

The best chance to see the Northern Lights is to get away from city lights at night and to look toward the northern horizon. Phone cameras with dark mode may be able to capture the display.

Clouds could impact viewing Friday night, but tonight should have clear skies.

To check the viewline, go to the NOAA’s Aurora Dashboard at <a href="https://www.spaceweather.gov/communities/aurora-dashboard-experimental" target="_blank">spaceweather.gov/communities/aurora-dashboard-experimental</a>.