Kankakee County Health implementing new program

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is initiating a new program, Community for Health Improvement, which is designed to improve the overall health of county residents.

The Community for Health Improvement, or CHI, will implement programs offered by qualified professionals, on a volunteer basis, to reach out to residents. County Board member Antonio Carrico, who is also the chairman of the Kankakee County Board of Health, gave a presentation at Tuesday’s County Board meeting on the CHI.

Carrico said some of the duties of the Board of Health is to maintain, organize and finance the health department, “but also to make sure that the citizens will have access to a variety of different community-based services to help with the maintenance and promotion of biopsychosocial health.”

He added the mission objectives of the CHI is to implement the educational programs only, and they would be offered by qualified professionals that would be totally volunteer.

“That is based on several research studies that we have evaluated that has shown that dietary choices, exercise, stress management, so on, so forth makes a great impact when it comes to improved individual health and well being,” Carrico said.

The CHI will be managed by the KCHD, but supervised by the Board of Health.

How the program will work is that professional volunteers will submit an application, available to download on the KCHD’s website, and the form will be forwarded to the BOH. The BOH will evaluate the person’s credentials and the topic and then make a recommendation.

“So after that recommendation is done and fee approved, we’ll go back to the health department that will communicate with the practitioner, or whoever is the professional that will facilitate this lecture that’s going to be provided to the community,” Carrico said.

The BOH is already accepting applications from professional volunteers to be part of the CHI program.

“I find it to be an incredible program,” Carrico said. “I’ve been trying to get this rolling for over a year.”

John Bevis, county health administrator, said the health department and board saw a need within the community.

“We developed a tool for speakers to reach out to us, and they might say, ‘I would like to talk about aromatherapy or something of that nature,” he said.

Professionals can now submit an application on the KCHD’s website at kankakeehealth.org and click on Services at the top of the home page and then select Community for Health Improvement. A talk or lecture for the public could then be set up once approved.

“We could have it at the Health Department or possibly at KCC,” Bevis said. “It’s to be determined.”