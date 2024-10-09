Manteno approves annual audit

MANTENO — It hasn’t been a routine year for the village of Manteno, but the village board dispensed with some necessary business at its meeting.

On Monday, the Manteno Village Board unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2023-24 audit as presented by Smith, Koelling, Dykstra & Ohm, the Bourbonnais accounting firm. The village met all the standards as required by law.

In her presentation of the audit, Carmen Huizenga, of SKDO, said the overall strength of the funds were still sound. The village has a total fund balance of $18.5 million which is down by approximately $5 million from the previous fiscal year because the village’s capital outlay projects that were completed in ‘23.

The village spent $1.65 million to purchase the former Municipal Bank branch building at 110 Marquette Place South at the end of June to relocate the police department from its Main Street location. It was renovated for an approximate cost of $1.5 million.

Also in 2023, the village purchased 10 acres on Maple Street across from Legacy Park for the new, 45,000-square-foot public works facility, and the total project cost $7 million.

“There was a lot more capital project activity with the police building and the public works building in FY23,” Huizenga said.

The audit will be filed with the state comptroller’s office by Oct. 27. The board also approved the Treasurer’s Report for FY 23-24.

“I do want to thank Carmen and her staff,” village administrator Chris LaRocque said. “They always come in and they’re very professional and do a great job for us.”

Copies of the reports will also be put on file at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, as well as at the village hall.