Kankakee police, fire pension funding now at 90%

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s retired police and fire employees and their spouses may have a little more spring in their step these days.

That situation has nothing to do with discovering the fountain of youth or even winning at bingo.

Rather, the pension funds for these former employees are at 90% funding level after years of struggling to stay afloat. They are now one of only a handful of pension funds in Illinois, which are at the 90% state-mandated funding level not required until 2040.

Robert Vail, Bernardi Securities’ director of public finance, the municipal bond firm which advices the Kankakee administration of these pension funds, updated the Kankakee City Council at Monday’s meeting of the state of the funds following its recent $60-million bond sale.

The city was able to sell $60.9 million of bonds on Aug. 14 and hit the market at a far lower rate than they ever imagined — at a 5.34% interest rate — substantially lower than it had ever hoped for, and will dump $59.9 million into the fiscally-lagging police and fire pension funds.

The injection of this massive cash supply will bring each fund level to the mandated 90% funding level. And with the lower interest rate, the city will save taxpayers $18.7 million in interest over the course the next 20 years, or approximately $1 million a year.

As a result of this financial action, Kankakee will be in rare company. Only an estimated 15% to 20% of Illinois municipalities have pension funded between the 90% to 100% range.

These results are truly an amazing feat for Kankakee and these pensions.

It was only in 2020 when the city’s fire pension was at a meager 15.9% funding level, and the police fund was a 23.8%.

In a matter-of-fact tone, Vail simply explained to the council members the city’s bond sale was timed “pretty well.”

He might have been somewhat modest.

While the city will save nearly $19 million due to lower bonding rates, that figure stood at $12 million in June. By July, the number crept up to $14 million. By the time the sale was transacted on Aug. 14, the savings climbed to the $18.7-million mark.

“That’s a pretty strong savings,” Vail said.

With the pension funds in a much stronger position and with the city’s ever-improving financial position — in particular a cash reserve in excess of $7 million — the Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings have upped the city’s financial position of BBB-plus.

While this rating may not mean much to the average resident, it is critical to the city. A higher rating means money can be borrowed at a lower interest rate, which means it costs less to borrow.

The city is hoping to return to at least an A-minus rating within the next two years.

Several years ago, the city had maintained A ratings, but losses of revenue sources such as the sales-tax sharing program and large debt — in particular the pension funds — dragged the ratings down.

After the meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said the bond sale was a very nervous time for him, but he is much more at peace these days now that the move has been made and all looks well with the transaction.

“I’m very happy,” he said with a broad smile.

Eastside traffic jam

Traffic at Kankakee’s eastern entrance was difficult in years past, in particular at the time when students were arriving or leaving Mark Twain Primary or the Kankakee Junior High School.

Factor in the opening of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center and the adjoining Wendy’s restaurant, and the situation has only been magnified.

The traffic concern was brought to the attention of Mayor Chris Curtis at the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting by 7th Ward Alderwoman Lenora Noble.

She wondered if there was anything which could be done to allow for better movement of vehicles at the traffic lights immediately east of the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

Curtis said that is a tough situation.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be investing nearly $100 million into the reconstruction of this interchange within the next two to three years so any significant alteration is not likely to happen.

However, Zach Newton, director of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility, interjected IDOT had been at the location recently and was working on some type of solution to the situation.

Newton said some changes could be made to the timing of the traffic lights which could result in better flow of vehicles. He said he was waiting to see what options IDOT could bring to the table.