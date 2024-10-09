Gotion coming to life in Manteno

With intensive remodeling inside its 1.5-million-square-foot facility — and with employees being hired in waves — Gotion is, by all accounts, in motion.

Located inside the former Kmart distribution center at 333 S. Spruce St., Manteno, this plant of the China-based company will focus on making lithium batteries for both energy storage (which provides energy to the likes of solar and wind farms) and electric vehicles.

On a tour of the space led by Gotion Manteno Plant Manager Mark Kreusel and Deputy Director of Battery Manufacturing Mohamad Zeitoun, the two leads shared what’s been happening since closing on the property in December of 2023.

<strong>EMPLOYEES</strong>

As of August, the Manteno facility had approximately 50 employees on staff and is in the process of hiring another 20. The first set of hourly employees were hired at the end of May, and all went to the Gotion facility in China for a full month of training. During that time, the team worked with Chinese factories to produce a similar product to what will soon be produced in Manteno.

“We have our training process kind of solidified now,” Kreusel said, adding that this time training in China gave him and Zeitoun time to identify what employees would be good fits for leadership roles.

“They proved themselves in China that they’re good with a team,” he said.

For the Manteno location, all current hourly employees have all been local hires. Eventually, the facility will make its way to the full projected staffing number of 2,600 employees.

The first group hired were employees with electrical knowledge. The second wave prioritized people with manufacturing and machining knowledge.

Kreusel noted that while Gotion employees from China are currently on site, they are there to help get the company up and running and most will return home. Each worker from China has been partnered with a U.S. worker to be their counterpart for training. Kreusel and Zeitoun also have counterparts.

“We have to have that connection. It has to continue on,” he said of the collaboration between Gotion employees from the U.S. and China.

<strong>PRODUCTS/FACILITY</strong>

The warehouse in Manteno has been completely renovated to give Gotion the room to set up assembly lines, offices and other necessary spaces to complete production. The main production facility has bright white walls and flooring and will be meticulously kept clean for the safety of the employees and the products.

Half of the products created at the plant will be lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The other half of the products will be energy storage. Gotion eventually plans to have the Manteno plant run completely off energy storage batteries.

The company purchased approximately 220 acres of Manteno farmland (112 acres next door and a farm across the street) but are still going through the planning stages of what that land will be used for. Gotion is working on solar farms throughout the area and the company hopes to be off the power grid by 2030.

“We make ourselves work hard toward those goals,” Kreusel said.

In addition to powering solar and wind farms, energy storage batteries exist to stabilize power supplies at industrial plants such as a data processing center.

While the EV market fluctuates, the demand for energy storage continues to increase.

“Demand for this is way beyond the EV,” Zeitoun said.

Once the batteries are packed, they get loaded into a storage container for shipment. These containers are temperature controlled and feature a fire and smoke detection system. An example of where a Gotion battery will wind up is inside an Amazon delivery van.

Kreusel shared that Gotion Chairman Li Zhen has “a really good vision for the future … that’s why he started making batteries.”

The plant manager said that he was drawn to the company by Zhen’s vision, which “is quite green.”

<strong>ADDRESSING CONCERNS</strong>

Gotion is a publicly traded company on the Shanghai and Swiss market exchanges. Regarding concerns from a local group called the Concerned Citizens of Manteno about Gotion being a Chinese company and the country’s ties to communism, Kreusel said Gotion is planning to embrace unions.

“It says a lot that they’re saying, ‘Let’s do this the U.S. way,’” he said.

Kreusel and Zeitoun again reiterated that employees from China are there to help local hires get started.

“We’re not replacing jobs,” Zeitoun, said.

“We’re doubling jobs,” Kreusel added, noting that the U.S.-based employees who traveled to China are serving as “community ambassadors” for Gotion in the Kankakee County area.

As for concerns about the safety of lithium batteries, Kreusel said that safety only continues to increase in tangent with technology and regulations.

He said “I never saw evidence of anything [in China]” regarding fires or issues with the product. When he asked about the last time the facility had a “thermal event,” he was told it was over a year ago.

<em>This story first appeared in the annual edition of Thrive, a magazine from the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. For more information, go to</em> <a href="https://kankakeecountyed.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountyed.org</a><em>.</em>