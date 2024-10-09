Bid selected for river dredging

KANKAKEE — After more than two years since launching the current dredging project of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch, the work could possibly begin later this month.

The Kankakee County Board’s Highways and Waterways Committee selected the lowest bid for the project at its meeting Tuesday morning, and the county board unanimously approved the bidder, JS McCullough Excavating, of Coatesville, Ind., at its meeting that immediately followed.

JS McCullough Excavating’s bid was $712,650. The second bid was from JF Brennan, of La Crosse, Wis., for $956,600.

“It fell within the parameters of what we want to spend,” said board member Craig Long.

The acceptance of the bid is also pending final approval by the engineer, Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., which has been contracted to oversee the dredging project. Burke Engineering was not present for the bid letting via Zoom.

Burke Engineering is expected to review the bid this week.

“The approval is fairly common to have to either have an engineering or legal review on the approval,” said Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager.

This was the second bidding process for the work, as two bids for the project were rejected in August because one was more than $400,000 over the engineer’s estimate, while the other bid was unclear if it could do the job for the amount that was bid. JS McCullough was in on the bidding the first round, and its initial bid was for $404,725.

A.J. Fricke, director of engineering for Burke Engineering, recommended rejecting the bid in August from JS McCullough because of ambiguities in the apparent low bidder’s bid which included providing additional option and costs and whether the work could be done for the price quoted.

Those issues have apparently been resolved.

The new bid took into consideration the positioning of the sand after it’s removed from the river.

It’s optimistic the dredging work can still be completed this fall.

“Hopefully, we can take advantage of the good weather,” Long said. “The river is so low. It was beautiful this morning, but it’s really low.”

The entire project is being funded by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. It’s estimated that approximately 9,500 cubic yards of sand/sediment will removed from the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat ramp.

The county has approximately $850,000 left in the state money to complete the project. The sand that is removed will be trucked to the Illinois State Rifle Association’s gun range in Bonfield. The county will build a temporary road at the disposal site so the trucks won’t get stuck.

The dredging project, first announced in September of 2022, will remove sand from the river directly in front of the ramp that’s in Potawatomi Park to allow for access by emergency responders and for recreational boating.