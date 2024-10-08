Sunny skies shine over 89th annual Greek Fest

Hundreds of attendees, dozens of volunteers and approximately 600 chickens made up Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee’s 89th annual Greek Festival.

Under a cloudless, sunny sky, the area favorite took over the grounds of 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, on Sunday as music, dancing and authentic Greek food brought folks out in droves.

“Opa! You’re all Greek today,” DJ Stevie Boy said over the loud speaker in between his set of Greek-American music.

As attendees dined on menu items such as Souvlakia, Greek chicken, spanakopita and tiropita — as well as pastry favorites baklava and loukoumades — volunteer grillers reported that they were cooking 600 chickens throughout the day.

Two troupes of Greek folk dancers from Chicago and Indiana led the dancing, the popular Bingo Tent called off winning numbers and a Greek Marketplace offered imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale.

Father Nick Greanias led three church tours over the course of the event, which is the church’s biggest fundraiser.