KCHF, Sunrise Farms hosting fall festival

Kankakee County Humane Foundation and Sunrise Farms will host a fall festival for families from 1-3 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12) at Sunrise Farms, 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne.

From 1-2 p.m. will be pony rides and at 2 and 2:30 p.m. will be hay rides. There will be a costume contest for kids and pets as well as fall crafts. Pets must be leashed and friendly toward humans and other animals.

The cost is $10 per person or $30 per car load. Tickets will get each child a pony ride, a craft pumpkin and family hay ride. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5.