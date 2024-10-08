'It's in our DNA': IMA tour lauds state manufacturing at CSL stop

BRADLEY — The Illinois Manufacturers Association is becoming quite familiar with CSL Behring’s Kankakee site at the intersection of Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard.

For the second time in three years, the maker of medications and therapies for those around the world dealing with rare blood disorders — and Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing business with some 1,500 employees — has been a stop for the tour which crisscrosses Illinois and visits some 40 manufacturing sites.

CSL was the first stop of the IMA tour.

On this sundrenched Monday morning, the IMA tour bus, featuring numerous business leaders and some political leaders, rolled into the CSL site to reinforce the message that manufacturing is alive and well in Illinois.

With an estimated 650,000 jobs statewide connected to manufacturing, David Boulay, president of the Peoria-based Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, said manufacturing is not only a fixture statewide, but it is also on the rebound.

In speaking to the gathering just outside of the CSL’s administrative offices, Boulay said the days of manufacturing being the “dark, dangerous and dirty” job are long past.

He touted CSL as a prime example.

“It’s clean. It’s high tech,” he explained. “... It’s a career.”

He said employees can begin at these sites, establish themselves and work their way up the company ladder.

He rhetorically asked those gathered why is the manufacturing tour so important?

Simply, he said, “Manufacturing is at the very core of who we are in this state. It’s in our DNA. It’s the food we eat, the cars we drive and medicine we make.”

He said there is a renaissance of sorts taking place within this business sector. He noted schools, including community colleges, are instructing students on manufacturing job skills.

Kankakee Community College, as an example, is expanding course offerings to meet the needs of area manufacturing businesses.

Boulay said the next eight to 10 years will be critical time frame regarding expansion of manufacturing due to automation and policies regarding this industry.

The tour had eight stops on Monday, including the CSL event. The tour was slated to cover some 2,500 miles.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Chicago, who’s district includes CSL, state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, were part of the group on hand.

In a nod to her district, Kelly said the 2nd Congressional District is home to the hardest working manufacturing employees.

“Strong manufacturing means jobs and economic growth,” Kelly said.

Joyce termed this job sector the “life blood of Illinois.”

Haas went even further, noting CSL is a true state-of-the-art facility.

The 126-acre CSL site, which also includes the CSL Plasma donation property, “should be used as a model of what can be done around this state.”

Tim Nugent, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County president and CEO, who is also the mayor of Manteno, said 20% of county’s workforce is connected to manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is not dark and dirty,” he said. “It’s high tech and high pay. Manufacturing is on the move. It’s here, and it’s staying.”