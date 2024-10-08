IDOT to hold community meeting in Grant Park about dangerous roads

GRANT PARK — The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding dangerous roads near Grant Park.

The community meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway.

The IDOT meeting will discuss crashes on County Line Road and Illinois Route 1, as there have been longstanding issues with the roads.

Grant Park Chief of Police Carl Frey said County Line Road has had problems.

Frey said there has been a drastic increase in the amount of traffic on the roads, in particular with semi-trucks. If people aren’t paying attention and reading existing signs, that can cause accidents, he said.

“It’s more about attentiveness than visibility,” he said.

Earlier this year, two people died in a head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 near East 11000N Road, approximately 2.5 miles north of Grant Park.

“I hope there’s some significant input from the community,” Frey said, adding he wants real solutions to lessen the risk to motorists.

According to IDOT, there have been a total of 800 fatalities on Illinois roads so far this year. Last year, there were 1,337 fatalities on Illinois roads.

“I’m always hopeful that there are some remedies that can save lives,” Frey said.

Frey said he encourages people to come out to the upcoming meeting. If people have concerns, they should express those to the people who make decisions about the roads.