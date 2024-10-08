Catholic Charities expands services for seniors, people with disabilities

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, recently announced the expansion of its Aging and Disability Services, funded by AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois, to better serve seniors and individuals with disabilities.

These new services aim to improve quality of life, promote independence and support those in need.

As of Oct. 1, Catholic Charities is offering a curb-to-curb transportation program for older adults in Kankakee, Grundy and Will counties.

The program provides eligible individuals with a limited number of round-trip rides within their county to help them meet their social, emotional or medical needs. Transportation for medical appointments outside of the county will also be available.

Catholic Charities is also expanding its Aging & Disability Resource Network to Grundy County, in addition to Kankakee and Will counties. This program offers help with finding supportive services, counseling or care options, and assistance with benefit enrollment, such as the Senior Health Insurance Program. Caregiver Services will also be offered in Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Catholic Charities aims to help seniors remain independent in their communities, improve their quality of life, reduce isolation through educational programs and volunteer opportunities and offer protection for older adults and those with disabilities who may be experiencing abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, has been serving Grundy, Kankakee, and Will Counties since 1918. The team includes more than 70 trained professionals committed to providing services funded by the Illinois Department on Aging, AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois, and AmeriCorps.

For more information, contact 815-523-9918 or <a href="mailto:agingservices@cc-doj.org" target="_blank">agingservices@cc-doj.org</a>.