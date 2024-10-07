Local volunteers assist hurricane victims with scores of donated items

Saturday morning, a 53-foot semitrailer loaded with more than 40,000 pounds of donations hit the road to North Carolina to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Filling a truck donated by A.N. Webber, over 40 volunteers assorted and packed items to assist the project spearheaded by Cameron Gerth and Meredith Huot Gerth, of Head Honcho Portable Restrooms. Also assisting was the Azzarelli family, more than a dozen boy scouts from Rainbow Council, Scouting America and other volunteers.

More than 35 pallets and countless loose items were packed, with everything boxed and organized for easy handling.

“It’s just so amazing how much was donated in a short time. Speaks volumes about the community,” Meredith Huot Gerth said.