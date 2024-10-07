Kankakee names track, field for Jess Gathing

For more than 40 years, Kankakee School District 111 board member Jess Gathing has been a fixture at Kankakee sporting events, ranging from youth sports through the high school level in just about every sport imaginable.

And on Friday, the Kays officially recognized the Class of 1973 Eastridge three-sport standout that has gone on to become a youth and high school sports level as a coach, volunteer and parent in the school district, Eastside Bulldogs Youth Football and Cheer, co-founder of the Kankakee Track Club and more by renaming the track and field after him.

Gathing was surrounded by his family and cheered on by friends in a pregame ceremony where the new Jess C. Gathing Track and Field was announced, as well as a pregame reception in the south end zone where his name is now proudly presented underneath the scoreboard.

“It’s a great honor and I’m glad I have it,” Gathing said. “I’m here for the kids and have always been for the kids.

“My mission was to come and make a difference in the school district, and I’m good at sports, so this is my stripe on the beach ball.”

The ceremony occurred in between the girls flag football and boys tackle football homecoming games between the Kays and Rich Township, after the girls won a thrilling 26-24 overtime contest and before the boys were dominant with a 59-6 victory.

Whether in football or track and field, a majority of both rosters grew up playing for Gathing and Theodis Pace at Eastside or running for Gathing and girls flag football/boys and girls track and field coach Marques Lowe, as did most of the current roster’s parents.

Junior Cedric Terrell III, who had a punt return touchdown and two interceptions Friday, is one of those players who is part of an entire family that played for Gathing, and being a part of the team that christened the newly-named field with Friday’s win was an honor.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for [coaches like Gathing and Pace],” Terrell III said. “They coached us hard and they’re the reason we’re how we are today.

“It’s pretty cool they coached my uncles, my dad, my cousins. It runs in the family.”

In a day that started with the homecoming parade and pep rally and ended with the football doubleheader, Gathing’s ceremony and the special homecoming halftime, second-year football coach Miles Osei noted how special the support and atmosphere around Kankakee athletics are.

“I think the community does a great job of supporting the kids and the community, and you saw that in the parade,” Osei said. “Last year was my first time, this year my second time, it’s just amazing to see that support. I think it’s rare around the state.”