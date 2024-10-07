Heard on the Street: Bourbonnais pickleball update; local businesses open

Work continues on the pickleball courts at Ed Hayes Park on the north side of Bourbonnais.

The four courts have been under construction since July.

At last Wednesday’s Public Works Committee meeting, Public Works Superintendent Terry Memenga said the public works crew finished the concrete work.

Weather permitting, Memenga said the playing surface will be applied this month. The day-time temperature needs to be above 55 degrees for three days to allow the surface to cure.

That will start next week.

If unable to do so, Memenga said it will be done in spring 2025.

The courts and park are a half block west of North Convent Street on Highpoint Circle South.

Public works is doing the majority of the work, Memenga said. Doing so helped save the village 40% on the cost.

The project cost is $400,000.

A picnic pavilion is being added. Landscaping will provide a buffer between the courts and nearby homes on Anita Drive, Memenga said.

<strong>HAYMAKER HORSE RANCH</strong>

The Haymaker Horse Ranch, 3075 W. 6940N Road, Bourbonnais, is open for business.

Husband-and-wife team Francisco Tafoya and Laura Lopez, both from Chicago, purchased the 7-acre property in 2021 and began renting the space out for occasions like weddings, birthday parties and photoshoots.

Lopez, a Chicago school teacher and real estate agent, recently became certified in equine-assisted learning, so the ranch will also offer therapeutic and team-building experiences with horses.

In addition to a love for animals and careers in the real-estate industry, with Tafoya working as a loan officer, the couple also share a passion for boxing.

They met training in Chicago’s Hamlin Boxing Gym.

Lopez competed on the women’s amateur boxing circuit and became a Golden Gloves champion, while Tafoya became part of the U.S. National Team and competed both as an amateur and professional boxer.

“Haymaker” is a term that refers to a knockout punch.

All of the animals on the ranch — including horses, mini horses, mini donkeys and mini sheep — are named after boxers, with names like Sugar Ray, Dempsey and Laila.

The two mini goats are named Ali and Floyd, a nod to the term “goat” also referring to the “greatest of all time.”

For more information, visit <a href="http://haymakerhorseranch.com" target="_blank">haymakerhorseranch.com</a>.

<strong>MEGA HOME DEALS OPENS IN BRADLEY</strong>

Bradley's newest furniture store, Mega Home Deals, opened its doors in early August immediately north of Hobby Lobby.

It's at 1260 N. Bradley Blvd. (formerly known as Kinzie Avenue) in Bradley, the store offers furniture, appliances, mattresses, rugs and other home furnishings and decor.

<strong>DISCOUNT PLANET OPENS IN BRADLEY</strong>

While an Amazon brick-and-mortar store is not opening in Bradley, there is a location where Amazon products can be found.

Discount Planet, 206 N. Bradley Blvd. (formerly known as Kinzie Avenue), just opened a 2,000-square-foot site. The store features an assortment of products which could not be delivered due to incorrect addresses or merchandise which has been discontinued.

The store offers a mix of electronics, household, beauty, games, toys, lighting and other products. Clothing is not a featured product.

A store clerk said a better way to describe store offerings is "it's a mix of everything."

Product prices have been reduced by 40% to 50%.

The store, owned by Meelad Soudi, of New Lenox, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The location was formerly the Lullaby Baby Boutique.

To submit information for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.