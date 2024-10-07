Haymaker Horse Ranch to offer therapeutic and team-building experiences with horses

The Haymaker Horse Ranch, 3075 W. 6940N Road, Bourbonnais, is open for business.

Husband-and-wife team Francisco Tafoya and Laura Lopez, both from Chicago, purchased the 7-acre property in 2021 and began renting the space out for occasions like weddings, birthday parties and photoshoots.

Lopez, a Chicago school teacher and real estate agent, recently became certified in equine-assisted learning, so the ranch will also offer therapeutic and team-building experiences with horses.

In addition to a love for animals and careers in the real-estate industry, with Tafoya working as a loan officer, the couple also share a passion for boxing.

They met training in Chicago’s Hamlin Boxing Gym.

Lopez competed on the women’s amateur boxing circuit and became a Golden Gloves champion, while Tafoya became part of the U.S. National Team and competed both as an amateur and professional boxer.

“Haymaker” is a term that refers to a knockout punch.

All of the animals on the ranch — including horses, mini horses, mini donkeys and mini sheep — are named after boxers, with names like Sugar Ray, Dempsey and Laila.

The two mini goats are named Ali and Floyd, a nod to the term “goat” also referring to the “greatest of all time.”

For more information, visit <a href="http://haymakerhorseranch.com" target="_blank">haymakerhorseranch.com</a>.