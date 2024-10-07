Discount Planet opens in Bradley

While an Amazon brick-and-mortar store is not opening in Bradley, there is a location where Amazon products can be found.

Discount Planet, 206 N. Bradley Blvd. (formerly known as Kinzie Avenue), just opened a 2,000-square-foot site. The store features an assortment of products which could not be delivered due to incorrect addresses or merchandise which has been discontinued.

The store offers a mix of electronics, household, beauty, games, toys, lighting and other products. Clothing is not a featured product.

A store clerk said a better way to describe store offerings is "it's a mix of everything."

Product prices have been reduced by 40% to 50%.

The store, owned by Meelad Soudi, of New Lenox, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The location was formerly the Lullaby Baby Boutique.