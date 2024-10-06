Multiple brush fires erupt in west Kankakee County

Multiple large brush/field fires broke out in western Kankakee County on Sunday. Several area fire departments responded to the fires that were in an area south of Illinois Route 17 and Goodrich Road.

According to the Chicagoland FireGround Scanner, the Herscher Fire Department issued a second level Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), requesting a strike team at 1:30 p.m. for a brush fire at 1750 S. 11000W Road for multiple brush fires in standing corn and bean fields.

Several area fire departments were on the scene, according to Chicagoland FireGround Scanner. The MABAS 19 strike team responded to the fires.

MABAS offers a statewide mutual aid response system for fire, EMS and specialized incident operational teams, according to mabas-il.org.

The origin of the fires are still under investigation. Numerous farmers were working to stop the spread of the fire by working to kill the fire’s energy source. West County farmer Matt Perreault told the Daily Journal the fires were in multiple fields.

<strong>WARNINGS ISSUED</strong>

The fires erupted despite warnings by both the National Weather Service and the Limestone Township Fire Protection District.

The NWS, out of the Chicago district in Romeoville, issued at 4:42 a.m. Sunday that there was an “elevated fire danger” through 6 p.m. The combination of dry conditions and gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph will lead to an increased risk for grass and brush fire spread this afternoon, the warning said. Be sure to use extra caution when disposing of smoking materials and avoid burning if possible.

Limestone Fire, citing the NWS warning, posted on its website, “ABSOLUTELY NO BURNING TODAY!”

Crews were working to get the fires under control late Sunday afternoon.

<em>This story will continue to be updated.</em>