Veterans, 5th Ave. housing development projects near completion

KANKAKEE — Two housing development projects in the making for well over a year are about to welcome occupants inside.

The 14-single-occupancy-unit, yet-to-be-named development at 210 S. Washington Ave., immediately west of downtown Kankakee, is taking applications for veterans only.

The Kankakee County Housing Authority is also nearing the finish line of the West Harbor Residences, in the city’s 5th Ward, just off of North Fifth Avenue.

The West Harbor complex, 27-building, 36-unit project, is the first major new KCHA housing development constructed since the 1970s.

This development replaces a 10-building, 34-unit complex which was demolished.

The $14 million, six-acre project will consist of 20 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The project includes 18 single-family houses and nine, two-unit apartments.

Occupants will be leasing. Rent will be $1,280 for two bedrooms and $1,725 for three-bedroom units.

The two-bedroom units are 1,205 square feet and the three-bedroom are 1,510.

Like the South Washington residential property, residents are expected to begin calling the location home by late October.

Randy McGill, executive director of the Kankakee County Housing Authority, the agency which will manage the veterans’ residence, said staff and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County are working on a name for the complex.

As of now, the only outstanding project of the $3 million redevelopment is an electrical transformer needed from ComEd to power the two-story elevator.

He is expecting the city’s occupancy permit in late October.

“These are big times for us,” McGill said of the projects. “And things are right on schedule.”

Karen Smietanski, the VAC’s assistant superintendent, said these sites could not be opening at a more opportune time. She said the local homeless population of veterans may be at an all-time high, in part due to the rising costs of goods and services.

Wages, she noted, have not kept up with these prices.

She is hopeful the West Harbor site may have space for veterans if the South Washington property becomes filled.

“It’s wonderful Kankakee County now has place for veterans. This is truly needed,” she said.

To date, McGill said about 10 applications have been received by the Veterans Assistance Commission, and the paperwork is being reviewed. He is anticipating 20 to 25 applications.

The location, which had been the longtime home of Senesac Funeral Home, had most recently been known as The Journey Home, which had been a leased location of the Nexus-Indian Oaks Academy, of Manteno.

The Journey Home was a halfway house site for young men who were making their way toward independent living from the Nexus academy.

The veterans’ project is taking place in the location owned by Neighborhood Redevelopment LLC, a group directed by managing partner Jeff Bennett, of Limestone.