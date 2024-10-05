River advisory board gets onboard

KANKAKEE — There’s little debate that the Kankakee River is Kankakee County’s most precious — and vital — natural resource. That concept is not lost on the recently formed Waterways Advisory subcommittee that met for just the second time on Thursday in the county administration building.

The advisory board is a subcommittee of the County Board’s Highways and Waterways committee, and the nine members are solely voluntary. Jim Frogge, a retired chemistry/physics teacher and Aroma Park resident, said his reason to volunteering for the subcommittee is likely the same as everyone else.

“I’ve been involved with the river and worked on the river for 40-plus years,” he said. “This is probably been the first time where you have some momentum, and things are going to get done. It’s going to take us a while to get organized, but there’s a lot of people here who have experience in government, education and finance. So I think we can do great work. I’m really excited.”

The subcommittee is being guided by County Board members, including Antonio Carrico (Highways and Waterways chairman), Craig Long, John Fetherling and Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand (vice chairman of the County Board).

Frogge said Thursday’s meeting was a small step in getting better organized, and all the subcommittee members voiced their support for the 40-year Kankakee River Flood and Sediment Management Work Plan for the waterway that was presented five years ago by Christopher Burke Engineering of Indianapolis, Ind.

“A number of our [subcommittee] are farm-based, and this is harvest so they’re not going to be around until our next meeting in December,” he said.

Other subcommittee members present were Scott O’Brien (fire chief of the Manteno Fire Protection District), Richard Schultz, Ken Munjoy and Wynne Crosby, of Sun River Terrace.

Munjoy, president of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, was elected chairman of the advisory subcommittee and O’Brien was elected vice chairman.

<strong>40-YEAR WORK PLAN</strong>

Munjoy said the 40-year work plan is more than just a study.

“There have been many, many studies done over the decades, and I think we need to be clear to everybody that we talk to that this is not another study,” he said. “This is a work plan. So they didn’t do another study. They just compiled results of previous studies, created a work plan and said, ‘This is a 40-year plan to remedy some things that happened over the last 100 years.’”

Munjoy added that the public can’t expect to see instant results or instant solutions. The upcoming river dredging at Aroma Park is just one small step.

“But I also believe that this plan needs to be widely publicized,” he said. “Because there are a lot of people who are passionate about the river, who want to help, and everything that everybody does needs to lend towards the completion of the plan, rather than just people going off willy nilly, doing their own thing that may actually harm the plan rather than help. So I’m a big believer in the plan.”

The plan is a massive 290-page document with graphs and illustrations, and Burke prepared it for Kankakee and Iroquois counties as well as the city of Watseka and the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission in Indiana. The study encompassed eight counties in Indiana and extended into Aroma Park, where the Iroquois River joins the Kankakee after flowing through Iroquois County and Newton County, Ind.

The study also looked at the Singleton Ditch, a major drainage system for northeast Kankakee County and much of Lake County, Ind., which enters the Kankakee River east of Momence.

It’s available online at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2j2z28ke" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2j2z28ke</a>.

“This is how we’re going to do it,” Schultz said of the plan.

The advisory board gave themselves the homework assignment of reading the work plan for the first time or re-reading it before the next meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5. The board will meet the first Thursday of each even-numbered calendar month.

The subcommittee also adopted the following mission statement: “We have our local waterways. We strive to ensure that our rivers, lakes and streams remain vital sources resources for recreation, wildlife, agriculture and community. Through collaborative efforts, education and community engagement. We aim to balance environmental conservation with reasonable usage, fostering a thriving ecosystem that benefits both present and future generations.”