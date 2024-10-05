Manteno High School Class of 1964 hosts reunion, recreates photos

The Manteno High School Class of 1964 celebrated its 60-year reunion on Aug. 29 at the Manteno home of classmate Rondy LaMore and his wife, Annette.

Twenty-three members of the class, along with spouses and friends, enjoyed food and fellowship beside the lakeside home. On Aug. 30, the group met at Tucci’s in Bourbonnais for a class photo and dinner.

The group has been getting together every five years since graduating 60 years ago.

“One of the highlights of the evening included a memory board, 16-feet wide by 6-feet tall, consisting of photos and other special paraphernalia which brought back many, many happy memories of the past 60 years,” said classmate Sharon Hamann Ouwenga.