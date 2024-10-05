Kankakee native presents to Senate Committee on artificial intelligence

On Sept. 25, a Kankakee native addressed the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor & Pensions to discuss artificial intelligence.

The grassroots program manager of SeedAI, Denzel Wilson presented alongside several other experts in the AI field on the subject of Reading the Room: Preparing Workers for AI.

In his remarks, Wilson said that “ensuring that AI benefits Americans does not just mean that Americans can access the latest technologies. It means giving Americans the tools to participate in the development of AI, to harness the potential of AI for their empowerment, to democratize access to the skills necessary to make AI work for them, and to expand economic opportunities for new students and existing members of the workforce alike.”

“This topic is a personal one for me. I grew up in Kankakee, Illinois, a county outside of Chicago, where opportunities were scarce and career options were limited,” Wilson said.

“Outside of football, technology was my passion growing up. Over the years, I witnessed firsthand how the steady evolution of technology was transforming the world around me and how the rise of AI has created so many unanswered questions in our world today.”

Wilson is a current student at the University of Houston studying Psychology and Computer Science. He sits as the current executive director of the Society of High-Performance Computing Professionals and served as the lead architect of the Houston Community College AI & The Future of Houston conference and was a part of HCCs first cohort of AI graduates in the spring of 2022.

Wilson has worked full-time as an automation consultant while finishing his bachelor’s degree. He also works in the community by teaching students STEM and artificial intelligence. His passion is AI, working specifically with brain-computer interfaces and computer vision. He is a PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship recipient, Intel AI Impact Festival national winner, and has been featured in numerous publications such as Forbes, NVIDIA blog, the Houston Chronicle, AWS blog, and the Chronicle of Higher Education. He aspires to be the CEO of his own company and effectively bring AI tools and ecosystems to underserved communities.

According to its website, SeedAI works to ensure AI policy meets the real needs of communities across the country while advancing U.S. leadership on the world stage.

For Wilson’s full address to the committee, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2855uwyx" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2855uwyx</a>.