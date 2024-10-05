Golden corn harvest awaits as record yields are likely

Projections are Kankakee County will experience a record-setting corn harvest.

Some may call it golden.

The phase “record yields” is also starting to be uttered.

The Kankakee County Corn Growers have estimated a whopping 203-bushel per acre yield for 2024, and early returns are coming in to back up that projection.

Across Illinois, corn yields are slated to average 225 bushels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Indiana is set for 207 bushels; Iowa, 203; Nebraska, 194; Michigan, 183; Wisconsin, 182; and Missouri, 181.

The U.S. average is slated to be 183.

From all areas of Kankakee County, corn yields are coming in strong.

Korbin Collins, Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager, said reports from farmers are corn yields registering between 190-240 bushels per acre. Soybeans are being tabbed at 50-75 bushels per acre, also strong numbers.

While area farmers and the fleet of grain-eating combines are only now breaking open farm fields, yields are coming in stout.

Collins noted late this week that perhaps 10% to 12% of corn acreage has been harvested. The majority of the corn harvest has taken place in the western portion of the county where less rain had fallen.

But with the bulk of the corn still standing under what have been bright blue skies these past few days, area corn and soybean acreage will begin to take on that empty feeling.

With early corn returns nipping at or above the 200 bushel mark, it would appear the possibility of a record Kankakee County harvest remains a very strong possibility.

“The corn harvest is really going to take off here in the next few days,” Collins said and with that yield reports.

“This could very well be a record-setting year” regarding corn yields, she said. “I’m not surprised. We had good rains throughout the summer. So far most everyone is very pleased. I’m certainly happy for our farmers.”

Based on the ever-growing trends in corn yields, some state ag leaders believe in 10 years — the 2034 harvest — the Illinois per-acre count could be as high as 247.

“It might seem foolish to project such a yield 10 years from now, but most of us would have thought the same thing about projecting the 2024 yield 10 years ago,” said Emerson Nafzger, a retired Illinois Extension Service crop specialists, in a recent Farm Progress report.

<strong>PRICES DOWN</strong>

More bushels will be needed, however. Grain prices in 2024 are lower than they were in 2023.

Per-bushel corn is ranging these past weeks from about $3.70 to $4.10 or so. Soybeans prices are in the $10-per-bushel range.

One year ago, corn was in the $5 range and soybeans in the $12 category.

A majority of county farmers only began their autumn ritual about Sept. 20 or so.

Herscher-area farmer Matt Perreault said with a brilliant autumn weather forecasted for the next week to 10 days, a significant portion of area farm fields should be harvested.

Like Perreault, Kacie Claire, the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau manager, said dry weather in Iroquois may have robbed yields there.

As of late this week Perreault had combined some 140 acres of corn. While not willing to have his yields publicly pinned down, he said he was seeing grain pouring into his combine “north of 200 bushels.”

He is anticipating grain production to be somewhat above the 10-year average. How much above, he could not answer. Too many acres are yet to be harvested to know for sure.

While much of the year’s growing season was excellent, Perreault did note that west Kankakee County had a dry spell which likely took away some yield.

“We missed some of the storms,” he said. “What I’m hearing from farmers so far is early planting yields are just above average.