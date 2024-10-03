Personal Defense Awareness Event set for Saturday in Bradley

Local organizations are hosting an empowering Personal Defense Awareness Event this Saturday in Bradley.

Sponsored by Guardian Concepts, United States Concealed Carry Association, SWAATS Gunshop and Titan Tactical, the event is designed to equip participants with essential skills for safety in everyday situations.

The event will be held at the Quality Inn, at 800 North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with check-in at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $20 and includes catered lunch sandwiches.

Vendors and legal counsel will be on site along with a variety of activities, and the opportunity to speak with the sponsors to learn more about their services.

<strong>COMMUNITY EVENT ACTIVITIES</strong>

• Guest Speaker — Dave McDermott with <a href="https://www.mcdermottwins.com" target="_blank">McDermott Law Group</a>

• Classroom — Identifying a Public Threat (Q&A)

• Simulator — Practical Exercises

• Outdoor Hands On Medical — Stop The Bleed

• OC 101 — Less Than Lethal

• Vendors On-Site: <a href="https://isra.org" target="_blank">ISRA (Illinois State Rifle Association)</a> and <a href="https://www.swaats.com" target="_blank">S.W.A.A.T.S. Simulator</a>

<strong>COMMUNITY EVENT OUTLINE</strong>

• Free USCCA-branded wallets

• 10% discount on all <a href="https://guardianconcepts.myshopify.com" target="_blank">merchandise</a> and <a href="https://www.guardian-concepts.com" target="_blank">training</a> through Guardian Concepts for everyone

• All members of the USCCA or Guardian Concepts receive 30% off merchandise and training as well as access to higher tier raffle items

• Raffle for gift cards and one Henry Golden Boy “Military Service Tribute” lever action rifle

<a href="https://www.guardian-concepts.com" target="_blank">Guardian Concepts</a> provides concealed carry and crime prevention training in the Kankakee County area. Their various training courses were created by John Haberkamp, an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Their advanced classes enable students to leave with legal and tactical knowledge as it relates to self-defense, safety, first aid, and more.

<a href="https://www.usconcealedcarry.com" target="_blank">The USCCA</a> strives to help responsible Americans keep their loved ones safe by providing resources that are easy to find and utilize.