Kankakee County residents help with Hurricane Helene relief; donations sought

Following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Kankakee County locals are wasting no time working to help.

Funds for jet fuel and donated items are being collected, the latter of which will be transported to North Carolina on Saturday morning.

Keli (Bates) Marks, a 1991 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, has since relocated to North Carolina and lives on Lake Norman. After seeing the devastation of the area on TikTok, classmate Meredith Huot Gerth and her husband, Cameron, reached out to Marks to coordinate getting supplies to the area.

Keli and her husband, Tony Marks, have a private plane and are working with Operation Airdrop, a nonprofit organization specializing in disaster relief.

“People are stranded in the mountains, so supplies need to be airdropped and rescue efforts are done by plane and helicopter,” said Meredith. “It’s all citizens helping right now.”

The Gerths will be collecting items until 4 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

• Watseka Ford Lincoln, 101 Bell Road, Watseka.

• Compassionate Veterinary Care, 3967 S. 12000W Road, Herscher.

• Court Street Ford, 558 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

• 2818 Waldron Road, Kankakee.

• Any Momence School District school building (101 N. Franklin St., 801 W. Second St., or 1001 W. Second St., Momence).

Cash donations will be used to purchase items not donated and for aviation fuel. To coordinate cash donations, call 815-605-4323.

AN Webber is providing a semi-truck to haul items from the Kankakee County area down to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in North Carolina, where Keli and Tony Marks’ plane will pick up the items for delivery.

Items sought for donation include cases/jugs of water; diapers; baby formula; baby bottles; baby supplies (wipes, infant Tylenol, infant Advil, etc.); ready-to-eat meals (non-perishable and no cooking required); protein bars; Nebulizer treatments; hydrogen peroxide; rubbing alcohol; wound care (first-aid items and large bandages); EpiPens; eye drops; calamine lotion; Vaseline; allergy medication (Claritin, Zyrtec, etc.); ropes; chainsaws and 2-stroke oil for chainsaws (e.g. TRUFUEL premixed chainsaw fuel); sleeping bags; pillows; can openers; chewable Benadryl; nuts; beef jerky; granola bars; baby food; and new towels and socks.

<strong>JET FUEL FUNDS</strong>

There is a GoFundMe page set up that is assisting efforts. Funds collected will be used for jet fuel, transferred to Acme Aero, an air transit company.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the mountain communities of North Carolina have been devastated,” Acme Aero posted to its website. “Many areas are inaccessible due to severe flooding, landslides and downed trees, leaving residents cut off from crucial supplies like food, water and medical aid. We need your help to fund helicopter fuel to airdrop life-saving aid to these remote areas. Every donation will go directly toward fueling helicopters that will deliver much-needed supplies to the hardest-hit communities.”

For more information on the GoFundMe page, visit <a href="https://gofund.me/03dc9c55" target="_blank">gofund.me/03dc9c55</a>. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page hit almost $300,000 toward its $1 million goal.

<strong>MOMENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT</strong>

Momence School District is helping with the relief efforts by serving as additional drop-off locations for donations.

Items can be dropped off at any Momence school’s main office until the end of the day Friday.

The donations will be added to the Gerths’ collections and taken to those in need in North Carolina on Saturday.

Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson said the Gerths are neighbors of his, and when he and his wife heard of the couple’s plans, he asked if the schools could help in any way.

“We started thinking about kids, and what they must be going through and what they could need,” he said.

For more information on donating through Momence schools, contact 815-472-3501.

<em>Stephanie Markham and Taylor Leddin-McMaster contributed to this story. Editor’s note: The Daily Journal, upon learning of these efforts, provided a monetary donation to assist the project.</em>

