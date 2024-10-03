Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk raises over $22k, donations still open

Kankakee County’s Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk took purpose to the pavement Saturday to raise money for the cause.

The effort reached $22,324 of its $33,000 goal, and donations can still be sent as fundraising will continue until the end of the year to reach that goal, event chair Derek Grant said.

Grant said the turnout for the event was good on Saturday. He said around 425 turned out.

Participants and mental health resource providers gathered at Riverside Healthcare in Bourbonnais, which hosted numerous Kankakee County organizations, such as Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United, Clove Alliance, Project SUN Kankakee, Iroquois Mental Health Center, Buddy Check 22 and many more.

The goals are to connect those affected by suicide, promote awareness and raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, of which the Kankakee County chapter is a part.

To donate to Kankakee’s goal, visit afsp.org/kankakee.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., and there were 1.6 million suicide attempts with 49,476 Americans dying by suicide in 2022.

These numbers come from the Data & Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2022, retrieved May 11, 2024.

The <a href="https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988">988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline</a> can be reached by calling or texting 988, or visiting <a href="http://988lifeline.org" target="_blank">988lifeline.org</a> for help.

The lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States and its territories.