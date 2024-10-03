City teen hit by gunfire

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee juvenile was struck Wednesday by a gunshot to his chest but escaped serious injury.

The bullet passed through his upper body and amazingly did not strike any vital organs, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the McBroom Park area on the city’s west side.

Police are investigating.

According to a city police report, police were at an area hospital when the juvenile gunshot victim arrived in the emergency department.

He told police an unknown person shot at him while he was sitting in a vehicle with friends.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his friends.

Police searched the McBroom Park area and found a gun as well as what was described as “several items of evidence.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee Police investigators at 815-933-0426.