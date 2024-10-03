Bradley dispensary adds hours

BRADLEY — The first recreational marijuana dispensary established in Bradley had its request for additional sales hours approved, and the two village-based dispensaries have the ability to operate under identical sale hours.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, members were set to expand business hours to Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Drive, immediately northeast of the Bradley Boulevard and Armour Road intersection.

However, the village took matters one step further.

A special use amendment was passed by the planning board which will allow both dispensaries to operate from the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Phili’s hours on Sunday ended at 7 p.m. while Green Releaf, the second village recreational marijuana business, had been open until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s equal competition,” said Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director. “They can operate at these hours. (But) they don’t have to operate at these hours.”

Mayor Mike Watson said from a competition standpoint it is only fair both have the ability to operate with the same set of hours.

The change in hours will go before the Bradley Village Board at its Oct. 14 meeting, as the planning commission is only an advisory board to the village board.

Phili Dispensary ownership requested extension of hours to match those being used by the second village-based dispensary, Green Releaf Dispensary, 1660 Illinois Route 50, a business perhaps a quarter-mile north.

Each business is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

However, Phili is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday as owner Mike Phillips, of Highland Park, had the store hours expanded in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Green Releaf is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Green Releaf can now expand its Sunday hours if desired.

While there had been discussion as to what impact these businesses would have on the village, Page said both have been “very good corporate citizens.”

Kankakee-based dispensary, Aroma Hill, 2255 E. Court St., is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.