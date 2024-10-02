School changing admittance policies as toy gun brought to Mac football game

KANKAKEE — An Airsoft gun was brought into the football stadium at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s Homecoming football game this past week.

In a letter shared Monday to Mac parents, school president and principal Kaelyn Bess said once the situation was discovered on Friday, staff followed school and Joliet Diocese protocols.

The protocols include contacting the Kankakee Police Department and diocese officials.

The student was immediately removed from the game. In the communication to parents, Bess said disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

“My priority is everyone who comes onto our campus is safe. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that. We take this very seriously,” she said.

As a result of this incident, a new practice has been established for entrance into Mac home football games.

The practice states all fans will enter through the main entrance located by the concession stand. The fans with reserved parking along the football field must be in their reserved spot before kickoff.

In addition, Mac high school students must show their ID card to be admitted to the game at no charge. All non-Mac students must show their student ID and/or be accompanied by an adult when entering the game.

All entrances except for the main entrance will be locked during the game. The reserve parking lot entrances will unlock immediately after the game’s conclusion.

“While these changes may be an inconvenience to some, please understand that they will be put in place to do all we can to create a safe environment for our fans and athletes,” Bess said.

Police noted the weapon in question was an Airsoft gun. An Airsoft gun shoots plastic pellets. The Airsoft weapon does resemble a real gun.

Being stuck by an Airsoft pellet can result in a small bruise or welt to exposed skin.

“Please know that at no time were students in any danger. We are vigilant about ensuring a safe, secure environment for students and staff at all times,” she wrote.

She added the school is following federal and state laws that prohibit the disclosure of a student’s personal information.

Bess noted in the letter the school, in partnership with parents, will provide a safe environment for students to thrive academically while learning about their Catholic faith.

“We pray for peace in our school community, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguard our students,” she wrote.

The principal asked school parents to discuss with their children the need to share information with a trusted adult if there is a situation regarding safety.

“In the current climate in our country, these situations will always be handled with the safety of our children as the priority,” she said. “As a fellow parent and the leader of our school community, I promise to continue to put the safety of all students first.”