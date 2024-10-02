Old site, new potential as 505 S. Schuyler gains new life

KANKAKEE — The downtown development tandem of Mike Pinski and Doug Baum are no strangers to those who may view this with an inquisitive look.

That’s part of the deal.

Pinski, born and raised in Kankakee, and Baum, a Chicago-based developer who teamed with Pinski about a half-dozen years ago, not only see some strange looks from others, but also potential where others see despair.

The duo is at it once again. At a cost of $300,000, the two businessmen purchased the approximate 24,000-square-foot property located in the 500 block of South Schuyler Avenue.

The two plan on investing $2 million or more into the location which will be divided into three units, two of which are occupied and the third business, which is near signing a lease, Pinski said.

The third occupant being considered is a national restaurant, and outdoor dining would be made available, Pinski said.

In addition to a near-total rehab of the interior space, exterior work is being eyed. The exterior work will likely include a wood-like surface as some changes to the large asphalt property on the property’s east side.

The two tenants which have signed leases are: Cornerstone Services Kankakee, a non-profit behavioral health organization, which will be relocating into 14,000 square feet of space; and One Hope United, an educational, mental health and residential program, which will take 9,000 square feet.

Neither program will offer any type of housing at the site. The location will simply be the program’s headquarters for programming and staff.

Pinski and Baum now own and lease some 400,000 square feet of office space in and around downtown Kankakee.

In addition to 505 S. Schuyler — a building name has not been chosen — the lineup of properties include:

• PNC Bank building, 1 Dearborn Square;

• Former Daily Journal and Comcast location, 8 and 6 Dearborn Square;

• Clock Tower Building, 187 S. Schuyler Ave.

Pinski said he and Baum look northward and believe in the development they see in the downtown. They look southward only a half-block and the development set for the East Riverwalk.

<strong>FONDNESS FOR 505</strong>

The 505 building is something of a warm blanket for Pinski. The location, in its long-ago former life, was at one point a Rudy’s grocery store and then later a Thrifty Mart grocery.

Pinski purchased the then-vacant, boarded-up property in 1997. It was his first commercial project.

He transformed it from a grocery and into an office and retail site. In 1998, it became the home for an Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.

The DCFS office remained there until 2022 when it moved to its current location, 230 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.

Pinski, however, moved on from the property in 2012. A harsh economy in this particular area led to losses and it led to losing the property. Midland States Bank owned it from 2012 to 2022.

He saw an opportunity to reclaim that property and whether it was its sentimental value or the calculator spinning in his brain, Pinski, this time armed with the business partner who saw Kankakee’s potential just as Pinski has, then purchased it from Midland.

“I love this property,” Pinski freely admits. “It’s close to the riverfront. It’s close to downtown. We are heavily involved in the downtown. We see great potential.”

The two men are not alone. The 14 members of the Kankakee City Council also see opportunity in this 2nd Ward site.

In an economic development agreement recently approved by the council, the city is kicking in $350,000.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the property has great value in helping to link downtown to the riverwalk.

“This can be make an impact. They can bring back an older-looking building and make it look new,” Curtis said. “This can help build connectivity to the area.”

Curtis noted the area is in need of services. He’s hopeful some type of dining establishment can sign a lease. He said plans are to create an outdoor dining area and to “soften” the large asphalt parking lot.

Pinski agreed the asphalt parking lot is overpowering to the eye.

He said plans are in the works to bring planting and landscaping to soften the black asphalt.

Curtis said the goal is to ultimately develop businesses which will entice people to stick around this area after perhaps spending time downtown or at the $5 million riverwalk.

Like Curtis, Pinski and Baum believe the 300 and 400 blocks of South Schuyler will develop naturally with business people who see the energy being created in and around the city’s core.

“This is home,” Pinski said of Kankakee. “I was born and raised here. I want to see Kankakee thrive. I enjoy working to improve and bring back to life buildings and properties.

“I’m here to stay. The road is not always straight, but we will continue to travel it.”