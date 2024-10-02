Annunciation Church Greek Festival returns Sunday

A signal of autumn and one of the area’s most beloved traditions makes its return Sunday in the form of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee’s 89th annual Greek Festival.

The event will be held on the historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities, and, of course, wonderful Greek food.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots immediately across the street.

The familiar menu lineup will feature two full dinners — two juicy shish-kababs (Souvlakia) and the justly celebrated Greek chicken, featuring a half-chicken grilled on the coals.

Each of these dinners, with village Greek salad, rice, and fresh rolls, is priced at $15. There will also be the popular meal-sized spanakopita (spinach pie) and tiropita (cheese pie), a la carte, at $10.

Another long-awaited return is the Greek Pastry Stand. As in years past, customers can make their own selections from home-made baklava, galactobouriko, and a variety of Greek cookies, cakes, and pastries. And oh, the loukoumades — the honey-dipped light pastry balls — which are always a festival favorite.

The church grounds will resound with the lively strains of Greek folk music, with two troupes of Greek folk dancers from Chicago and Indiana leading the dancing, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale, the popular Bingo Tent, activities for the children, and the traditional cash raffle. BrickStone beers will be sold, as well as imported Greek wines and soft drinks.

The church grounds offer a perfect site for the traditional event, with plenty of room for all activities, and plenty of seating as well under the tents. The festival will go on rain or shine, while parish members facilitate all parts of their experience for their patrons and friends. And there is free parking just across the street.

Father Nick Greanias will be marshaling everyone to greet their neighbors in the famous Greek hospitality, and vows to teach everyone how to dance simple but convivial Greek folk dances. Later in the afternoon, Father Nick will also give tours of the church and explanations of the Orthodox faith.

Noting this is always a popular activity, he said, “People are eager to understand what the meaning is behind our beautiful and transportive Orthodox iconography, architecture, and liturgical music.”

All proceeds from this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as the year-long neighborhood beautification program that will culminate on Veterans Day. There will be a solemn ceremony on at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, commemorating the time in 1918 when the guns finally fell silent ending the Great War.

<strong>CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION</strong>

Approaching its centennial celebration in 2025, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 99 years ago at its location at 296 N. Washington Ave. in Kankakee, by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

The parish has played an important part in the history of the tri-city area. Twenty-seven young men from the church went off to fight for their country in World War II, and amazingly, all returned home safely. That Greatest Generation is now gone, but their church and their festival and convivial culture live on.

In local softball legends, “The Greeks” (composed of many of the same boys who fought in the war) were a powerhouse team in northern Illinois for many years, winning championship after championship. These same athletes also accumulated scores of bowling trophies over the years.

And the Greek Festival has long been something that local residents look forward to.

Once home to hundreds of immigrant and first-generation families, Annunciation now carries on as a loving body of descendants of those pioneers, but currently with a majority membership of converts to the Orthodox Christian faith.

All parishioners, of Greek heritage or not, work together for several months to plan and execute this festival. Even as the founders passed away and most of their children moved away, about 10 restaurants remain part of the local Greek community, passing on delicious know-how to the new members.

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015, or anyone you know from the church.