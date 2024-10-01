Movie, vendor fair and haunted history on tap for museum's weekend

This weekend is set to be a spooky one at Kankakee County Museum starting Friday with a screening of “Hocus Pocus” and continuing Saturday with Haunted History. Events take place at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

Before Friday’s film screening is a vendor fair that begins at 4 p.m. at the museum, where visitors can enjoy shopping for all their favorite fall scents, treats and decor, dinner from the Bennett-Curtis House, face painting, crafts and games. The movie begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Column Garden. Event entry is free.

From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, HFK will present Haunted History. Sit back and listen, if you dare, to the entertaining and chilling tales of the historical hauntings of the Midwest. Stories of the S.S. Eastland, Brookfield Zoo, Fort Dearborn Massacre and John Dillinger (to name just a few) help to guarantee spooky goosebumps while learning a bit of history at the same time.

The cost is $12 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. Cost includes refreshments, and tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.app.dvforms.net/api/dv/34xxd4" target="_blank">app.dvforms.net/api/dv/34xxd4</a>.