Court dismisses case, for now, against Gotion, Manteno

KANKAKEE — If the Concerned Citizens of Manteno want to continue its lawsuit against the Village of Manteno and Gotion Inc., it’s going to have to sharpen its focus.

That advice was the direction the group received Monday in the case of Concerned Citizens of Manteno and Brian Kovaka vs. the Village of Manteno, Francis Smith and Gotion Inc.

The Concerned Citizens of Manteno, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, were dealt a temporary setback when Judge Lindsay Parkhurst ruled on the motion to dismiss by the defendants. Parkhurst ruled in favor of the defendants to dismiss the case without prejudice in four of the five counts in Kankakee Circuit Court.

Dismissing the case without prejudice leaves the door slightly ajar, as the plaintiffs have 45 days to replead.

“So, she dismissed without prejudice. That’s a very important distinction in the law,” said attorney Robby Dube, of the Minnesota-based law firm, Eckland & Blando, who represents the plaintiffs.

“If you dismiss with prejudice, it’s saying you can’t possibly recover on this count. When you dismiss without prejudice, it’s saying you can recover. I just need you to plead differently,” Dube said.

The Concerned Citizens of Manteno filed suit in December 2023 over Manteno’s rezoning of the then-proposed lithium battery factory at the former Kmart distribution center at 333 S. Spruce St. in Manteno for Gotion, a Chinese manufacturer.

The property was rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial, which the plaintiffs argued was against the village’s municipal code.

Also included in the suit, the plaintiffs were seeking a permanent injunction against the plant, and the site was presenting both a public and private nuisance.

In summary of her decision, Parkhurst wrote “The complaint is unanswerable because it does not set out separate causes of action for each defendant, is convoluted, contains surplusage, contains excessive and unnecessary verbiage and allegations, and is not clear and concise. The complaint reads like a novel or thesis rather than a well [pleaded] complaint with specific short, concise allegations that can be admitted or denied.”

The Citizens (plaintiffs) are given 45 days to file an amended complaint on the lawsuit, which must be done by Nov. 14.

Dube said they plan to proceed with the case and refile on both nuisance claims.

“The judge was very clear, you can bring your claims against Gotion and the village,” he said. “… And she gave very explicit instructions in the order what she doesn’t want to see at the point anymore and that she expects us to refile.

“And so, we will be refiling. We feel very good about what’s happened here. I know the newspapers may say the word dismissal, and that may send a certain image, but it’s very important to note the difference there,” Dube said in the refiling and clarify the facts.

“We feel we can very easily meet that burden, and we’ll be proceeding,” he said.

Kovaka is part of the lawsuit as he owns property within 1,200 feet of the Gotion plant.

The count of the rezoning and seeking a motion for permanent injunction were dismissed without prejudice.

Parkhurst wrote in part:

“The court cautions such amended count must allege specific fact to support allegations the rezoning caused a special damage and was arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable and bore no substantial relation to public health, safety, or general welfare or in some other way violated Citizens’ constitutional rights. These cannot be mere general conclusions of law or fact. The count must allege specific and ultimate fact to support the allegations.”

Joe Cainkar, the attorney for village of Manteno, and David Streicker, the attorney for Gotion Inc. were pleased with the dismissal.

“This is kind of what I thought,” Cainkar said of the decision. “Obviously, she spent a lot of time on it. As to the village, she dismissed everything. She granted our motion on everything and is just giving them a chance to replead, so we’re happy with that. On the law, we think that we were right.”

“The verbiage she said about the complaint, ‘the novel and the thesis,’ is very difficult to manage,” Streicker said.

<strong>COUNT DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE</strong>

The count that was dismissed with prejudice was that the plaintiffs couldn’t sue the village or any village official (Francis Smith, planning commission chairman). In her decision, Parkhurst wrote:

“The village’s motion to dismiss count 1 as to the Village/Smith is granted with prejudice because the court finds under the circumstances alleged in the complaint and plaintiffs’ concession, defendants Village/Smith do not have the legal capacity to be sued; therefore, it is clear Citizens cannot prove any set of facts entitling plaintiff to recovery.”

When the plaintiffs replead the case, the defendants will have until Dec. 30 to answer. The status hearing would then be Jan. 14, 2025.

Parkhurst was also clear in her instructions to plaintiff’s counsel on the refiling.

“If you’re going to allege that Gotion is violating federal laws, you’re going to have to cite those laws,” she said. “Then that might be an issue for removal of the federal court, but you’re going to have to tighten up your pleadings. If I get another complaint like the one I got, it’s going to be dismissed right away.”