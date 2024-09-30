Windy Friday night at Central

A little wind didn’t stop the Central cheerleaders from keeping the pep alive Friday night during the Comets’ football game against Watseka.

With wind gusts whipping through their hair, the squad performed at halftime and helped pull off a surprise homecoming ask for teammate Melanie Tamayo.

Remnants of what once was Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm in northwestern Florida on Thursday, brought the powerful wind to Illinois on Friday night with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.