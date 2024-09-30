Tuesday Book Review returns this week

Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County returns Tuesday to the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 Kinzie Ave., Bradley, and brings together reading enthusiasts, authors and experts.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and salads will be served at 11:45 a.m. To register for the event and subsequent meetings, email <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>2024-25 SCHEDULE</strong>

On Oct. 1, Sue Fox will present on her book, “Little Women of Baghlan, the Story of a Nursing School for Girls in Afghanistan, the Peace Corp, and Life Before the Taliban.”

On Nov. 5, Phyllis Holstein Mund will present on her book “God Over Grief,” a personal reflection on how Mund learned to trust, hope and believe.

On Dec. 3, Melanie Holmes will present on her book “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die.” To all who’ve asked about her road trips, this book holds the answers.

On March 4, 2025, Kevin McNulty, Sr., will present on his book “Lt. Pat O’Brien,” the amazing true story of a nearly forgotten hero of World War I.

On April 1, 2025, Michael Menard will present on his book “The Kite That Couldn’t Fly,” a captivating memoir weaving a narrative of resilience and hope from his childhood.

On May 6, 2025, historical interpreter Ellie Carlson and Andrea Frederici Ross, author of “Edith: The Rogue Rockefeller McCormick,” will present on the thrilling story of a daughter of America’s John D. Rockefeller. Without her, we would not have Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Opera, James Joyce’s “Ulysses” and a cure for scarlet fever.