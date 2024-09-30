Moment of silence for Cissna Park senior

A moment of silence preceded kick off Friday night as St. Anne hosted Milford-Cissna Park in 8-man football.

The gesture was in honor of Cissna Park senior Colson Carley, 17, who died in a motorcycle accident Sept. 21.

An outpouring of community support has followed the tragic accident, including a vigil held in front of the high school Sept. 22 and numerous schools wearing Cissna Park blues in Carley’s honor.

A team of counselors, social workers and pastors were at the school Tuesday to help students and staff.

From a young age, Carley always had a love for sports, his obituary said. He was deeply devoted to his friends, family and faith. He loved his dog, Ella, and was an avid gamer.

Carley, of rural Milford, played baseball, basketball and golf and was a member of the FFA.

According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident happened at 4:39 p.m. on Illinois 1 south of Iroquois County Road 1330 North, where Carley’s motorcycle crossed into the east ditch, struck a culvert and he was ejected. He was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.