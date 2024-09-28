Tattoo convention coming to Northfield Square

Good people. Great times. Amazing tattoos.

This is the logline for the first-ever tattoo convention to come to Kankakee County. Running Oct. 5-6 at Northfield Square mall, the 2024 Ink’d Arts Fest celebrates the art of tattoos and tattooing.

When Jolane Stewart-Walenga, of Peotone, attended a tattoo convention in Chicago, she thought, “this would thrive in our area.”

“I was downtown and it was so busy and I thought, ‘why don’t we do this down here?’” she recalled.

Having previously acquired an LLC for Ink’d Expression Arts, Walenga was inspired to turn that LLC into an event-planning business. In March, the idea was born and it’s been full-steam ahead since.

Though not a tattoo artist herself (Walenga works on the administrative side of a Kankakee-based construction company), she appreciates the artwork behind tattoos. That appreciation coupled with decades of experience in the hospitality industry made organizing a convention a no-brainer.

“The tattoo industry is not as taboo as it used to be – there’s so much art involved in tattooing that I think it needs more of a spotlight,” she said.

<strong>THE EVENT</strong>

The convention runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Oct. 5 and 6 at the mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais, and there is a $15 entry fee per day. The fee is cash only and there are ATM machines on site.

“I want to encourage cash spending because it helps small business owners,” Walenga said.

The bulk of the event will take place in the space formerly occupied by Paul Mitchell, which proved to be perfect for the event for its proximity to several hand washing stations.

There also will be live entertainment throughout the event, including an afterparty on Saturday night at Copeland’s in Manteno, 51 N. Main St.

Saturday’s entertainment includes Allan Laskey Combo (from 4-6 p.m.); Solar Luz Cabaret (from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This is a pop-up burlesque show and attendees must be 21 or older); The Simsons Band (from 7-8:30 p.m.); The Katzpa Jammas (from 8:30 p.m. to close). On Sunday, DJ Sarge Rizvi will be playing music from 2 p.m. to close.

The convention offers free parking. Also happening at the mall that weekend will be the Renville Cares Turkey for Tots Fall Fest (running Oct. 4-6) which includes a carnival, kids zone, food trucks, live music and more.

“While the kids are at the carnival, Mom and Dad can come inside for a tattoo,” Walenga said with a laugh.

TATTOO ARTISTS ON SITE

• PayPay Tattoos

• Ruben Avila (West Branch Tattoo)

• Brandon Mola (West Branch Tattoo)

• Pete Seyring (West Branch Tattoo)

• Drew Mason (Regal Tattoo Gallery)

• Kiarra Arellano

• Michelle Saldivar (Ricasso Artworks)

• Ricasso

• Enrique Ortega (Legends Tattoo Collective)

• Bree Ashley (Bananafish Tattoo Parlor)

• Amber Bananafish (Bananafish Tattoo Parlor)

• Tova Stanley

• Ruth Rivera (Dark Horse 17)

• Hector (hector_tatt2z) from Midwest Tattoo Therapy

• Jesus Perez

• Raymond Erin Bohm (Inked Redemption)

• Tim Plumley

• Abel Herrera (Authentic Scalp Micropigmentation)

• Hasti Sahibi (Lighthouse Grrrl Tattoos)

VENDORS ON SITE

• Cesar Alexis Torres

• The 1937 Group

• Uncle Eric’s Apiary

• Project Headspace & Timing

• The Water & Wellness Dealer

• Clarity Creations

• Healthy Medical

• Tatty Stix