Statement from the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Sgt. Tyler Bailey

This is the statement released by the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Sgt. Tyler Bailey following the guilty verdict in the Darius Sullivan trial:

<em>“For almost three years, we’ve attended 26 court dates and hearings for the first-degree murder case against Darius Sullivan. A case that has been so cut and dry and not wasted so many resources. We understand that everyone has their day in court, but the body camera and multiple Kankakee [area] police officers clearly displayed that Darius Sullivan shot Officer Tyler Bailey and murdered Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, and then frantically fled the scene to be later captured by the U.S. Marshals and the Indiana State Police.</em>

<em>“He should have pled guilty that day but he was selfish just like he was that night.</em>

<em>“Marlene was an example to be set by. She was the one whom everyone measured their character. There are many words to describe Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, but she will always be our Wonder Woman.</em>

<em>“Tyler was a bright young man, who had his whole life ahead of him and his dream of being a police officer was taken from him that night.</em>

<em>“We as a family are extremely happy with the outcome of today’s [Thursday] court hearings. We would like to thank the [Kankakee County] State’s Attorney’s office — Jim Rowe, Carol Costello and Dan Reedy — and his entire team. They did an amazing job, and spent countless hours of work to put together this great case.</em>

<em>“The jury did their job today. Hearing all the evidence and reaching a guilty verdict on all counts.</em>

<em>“At this time, the families and community have a bit of closure and can take a breath now that justice has been served in the case of Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. We will always be 514 and 547 Strong.</em>

<em>“Thank you.”</em>

The statement was read to the media by Michael McTighe of the Illinois Chapter of Concerns for Police Officers, a non-profit organization, which provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty as determined by Federal criteria.