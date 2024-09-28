KLASEY: Kankakee remembers Frances Willard

When temperance crusader and educator Frances Elizabeth Willard died in New York City on Feb. 17, 1898, her loss was particularly felt in Kankakee, where she had begun her career almost 40 years earlier.

On Oct. 2, 1860, the 21-year-old Miss Willard began teaching at the Kankakee Academy, a small private school founded by Professor Charles B. Woodruff. The school’s classroom was in the basement of Kankakee’s First Methodist Episcopal Church, located on the east side of Dearborn Avenue, midway between Court Street and Merchant Street. She taught here for only three months, but went on to worldwide fame as an educator, women’s rights advocate, and crusader against intoxicating liquor. She was one of the founders of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), serving as president of the organization from 1879 until her death in 1898.

For a decade after leaving Kankakee, Frances Willard taught in a number of communities. In 1871, she accepted the position of president of the newly founded Evanston College for Ladies. When that school merged with Northwestern University in 1873, she became the larger school’s first Dean of Women. After only one year there, she resigned to devote her full time to the temperance movement.

“Under her leadership,” noted Miss Willard’s biography in Encyclopedia Britannica, “the WCTU quickly evolved into a well-organized group able to mount campaigns of public education and political pressure on many fronts.” Over a 10-year period, she averaged 400 lectures annually, traveling an average of 30,000 miles per year (in an era before air travel and widespread use of the automobile). In addition to campaigning against the evils of alcohol, she was also a strong advocate for women’s rights, particularly the right to vote.

Both the issues she supported — the banning of alcohol and the vote for women — were eventually accomplished, but not until years after her death. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (prohibiting the production, transportation and sale of wine, beer and liquor) became effective on Jan. 16, 1919. It was repealed, however, on Dec. 5, 1933. The 19th Amendment, establishing women’s right to vote, became law on Aug. 18, 1920.

<strong>IN MEMORIAM</strong>

The local memorial service for Frances Willard was held on Wednesday afternoon, March 9, 1898. Beneath the headline “Miss Willard’s Memorial, A Splendid Tribute to American Womanhood,” the Kankakee Weekly Gazette reported, “The auditorium of the First M. E. church was packed yesterday afternoon on the occasion of the memorial service for Frances E. Willard. … Each person entering the house was given a white ribbon bow by young ladies. On the platform were two large portraits of Miss Willard, and the members of the chorus choir were each given two white roses tied with white ribbon.”

The memorial service began at 2:30 p.m., when “Mrs. Deacon Johnson …arose, and in a three-minute address, paid a beautiful tribute to the memory of Miss Willard. ‘Some of us,’ she said, ‘remember when, in the bloom of beautiful young womanhood, she walked the streets of our little city, but now her work is done — the tired child has gone to rest.’ The character of Miss Willard was epitomized in the statement, ‘Courageous to plan, brave to execute, and wise to counsel.’”

Prominent local attorney Stephen R. Moore was the principal speaker, delivering a 40-minute address. “He gave some interesting personal reminiscences of Miss Willard’s brief tarry in Kankakee,” noted the Gazette, and quoted a remark made by the young teacher at that time: “I walk the streets quietly, and they think me a very humdrum sort of woman, but in my heart are more longings and aspirations than they, in their philosophy, have ever dreamed of.”

Also speaking was Kankakee School Superintendent F. N. Tracy, who observed that many cities had erected monuments to famous persons, and suggested, “We can erect a Frances Willard monument in our hearts by emulating her charity, her love for truth.”

Kankakee would do more than erect a monument “in our hearts”; however, it would take more than 15 years to do so. In late 1912, members of the local WCTU chapter unveiled plans for a fountain dedicated to the memory of Frances Willard. The fountain would be located on the courthouse grounds, at the southeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Court Street.

On Dec. 7, 1912, the Kankakee Daily Republican told its readers that the cast iron and bronze fountain would be “of an unusually pleasing design….[It] will contain two basins for watering horses, below which will be two smaller basins from which dogs can drink. There will also be sanitary bubbling cups from which human beings will be enabled to refresh themselves.” The 16-foot-tall monument would be topped by a statue of the Greek goddess Hebe, “a personification of the blooming freshness and youth of nature.”

The “Willard Fountain” was formally dedicated on Sept. 11, 1913. It would be a downtown Kankakee landmark for the next 42 years; unfortunately, on Nov. 2, 1955, the fountain was damaged beyond repair when it was hit by a truck that had jumped the curb.

The Methodist Church where the memorial service for Frances Willard was held in 1898 was not the Dearborn Avenue church building where Miss Willard taught in Kankakee in 1860. Where was the First M.E. Church located in 1898?

<strong>Answer:</strong> Built in 1867, the church was on the northeast corner of Harrison Avenue and Merchant Street, two blocks east of the earlier church. Known today as Asbury United Methodist, the church campus extends for more than one-half block along the east side of Harrison Avenue.