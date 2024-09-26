Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk to happen Saturday in Kankakee

Kankakee County’s Walk for Suicide Prevention is back Saturday to raise awareness.

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Healthcare, 300 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais.

Participation in the walk is free, and donations will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Derek Grant is the chair of the Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk.

Grant has struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since age 17, when he became a victim of random gun violence. He eventually became a suicide prevention advocate, even going to the state’s capitol to speak on the issue.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a part of the Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk.

The Out of Darkness walk in Kankakee County connects those affected by suicide, promote awareness and raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They also provide mental health resources and educational materials.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has several different chapters across the U.S.

Along with the walk, there will be the second annual resource fair during the same time of the walk.

Grant said last year’s resource fair had great reviews, so they decided to do it again this year.

The fair includes many Kankakee County organizations, such as Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United, Clove Alliance, and many more organizations. Those organizations have information for anyone interested in their organization.

Food will be provided such as a taco truck and ice cream truck at the event.

Kankakee Public Library will be providing face painting. For kids, there will be games.

Olivet Nazarene University ROTC program will be providing volunteers.

Donations can still be sent after Sept. 28 as fundraising will continue until the end of the year to reach that goal, Grant said.

“Our current goal is $33,000 currently. We have raised a little over $15,000, so we are about halfway there,” Grant said.

To register for the walk or donate, visit afsp.org/kankakee.