Haas, Morgan face off in NAACP-hosted debate

KANKAKEE — At this point the only direction Illinois can go is upward.

The state was recently ranked by the personal finance site, MoneyGeek, as the “least tax friendly state in the nation.”

Another national organization, Rocket Mortgage, issued its latest property tax ranking and once again Illinois was at the bottom. Illinois ranked 50th with its average annual property tax burden of about $9,000.

In Rocket Mortgage’s property tax ranking, Illinois received the letter grade F.

These situations could be described as something of good news versus bad news in a strange way as any step forward would be considered positive.

But for the tasks facing whomever is elected as the representative for the 79th Illinois House District — the district which includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties — the job at hand can only be described as daunting.

In a debate hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP before an audience in the Kankakee Community College’s Student Success Center, two-term state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, and Billy Morgan, a Democrat Monee Township trustee, attempted to explain why they should be the district’s representative for the next two years.

The candidates discussed a variety of issues based on questions from a panel and the audience. Among the chief topics were: taxes, farmland, Gotion and grocery store food deserts.

“I’m running to represent you in Springfield because I can’t sit back while politicians try to divide us and distract us from the things that really matter — good jobs, honest government and the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and our families,” Morgan said during his opening statement.

Haas noted in her opening the legislation she has sponsored and support she has lent to other measures to make not only the 79th District, but the state a better place to call home.

“The legislation I’ve worked on and supported in Springfield has eliminated the grocery tax and brought affordable utility access to Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township,” she said.

She said her decision to seek this office four years ago was due to her deep commitment to public service and advocacy for everyone within the 79th.

The general election is Nov. 5. Early voting begins today. The new Illinois General Assembly will be seated in January.

<strong>TAXES</strong>

Haas: The current state representative said there is no question Illinois has some of the nation’s highest tax rates. She noted she is working with legislative colleagues to come up with a property tax plan.

She indicated property tax relief is crucial to the state turning itself around.

According to national surveys, the neighboring states of Illinois are not as imposing, but they are not inexpensive either.

According to the Rocket Mortgage report, Indiana earned a B grade; Minnesota and Kentucky, C; Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, D.

Morgan: He noted Illinois has the nation’s second-highest tax burden. He said he would work on legislation to aid small businesses, as well as targeted incentives to bring new jobs here, especially those related to primary jobs, namely manufacturing.

<strong>FARMLAND PRESERVATION</strong>

Agriculture is the chief industry within a majority of this state legislative district. While there are opportunities for new businesses and industries to locate here, both Haas and Morgan agreed in the protections of the fertile soil which produces an abundance of corn, soybeans, wheat, vegetables and hay.

“Sure. Absolutely,” Morgan said regrading protections for the district’s farmland.

“It’s part of our identity. We must be thoughtful about zoning and how we are planning our communities. I will make sure we are preserving our farmland.”

Haas: She noted the district has rich farmland and incoming business and industry must work hand-in-hand with support of the district’s farmers.

Haas noted her opposition to the use of such governmental tactics as eminent domain to acquire properties, such as farmland for development sake.

<strong>GOTION</strong>

Gotion is the China-based manufacturer of batteries for electric-powered vehicles. The company purchased the former Kmart distribution center location in Manteno and is transforming the site for its operation.

The move has been met with some local opposition, but the development is moving forward.

Morgan: The Monee candidate said he supports anything which can bring good-paying manufacturing jobs to the district and the state.

While there are those who have expressed deep concerns regarding environmental issues related to the manufacturing of these batteries, Morgan said Gotion must follow environmental and worker safety rules.

“They need to live up to their promises,” he said.

Haas: Haas was not pleased with the level of transparency associated with the Gotion development. Like many, she said, she was not privy to any details until the deal was announced.

“We found out through a press release,” she said. “The communication wasn’t there. Representatives need to have meaningful feedback.”

<strong>TEACHER SHORTAGE</strong>

The lack of teachers is not only impacting local schools and those in Illinois, but across the nation.

Haas: She noted there are many reasons why there is such a shortage of teachers. She helped pass a bill which paid for stipends for student teachers to help encourage students to enter the profession.

“I see this as a gateway to get people through the door,” she said.

Morgan: He said the pandemic likely impacted the teaching profession and schools became a political battleground.

He said teachers are doing so many other things.

“Let’s let teachers focus on teaching students.”