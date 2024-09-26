County to sell surplus trucks that are being replaced

KANKAKEE — With the Kankakee County Highway Department in the process of purchasing two Mack dump trucks and two Chevrolet HD pickups, along with some other equipment, it will be auctioning off some old dump trucks, pickups and other surplus equipment.

County Highway Engineer Greg Heiden reported at this past Thursday’s Kankakee County Board Highways and Waterways Committee meeting the department is purchasing the much-needed dump trucks and pickups that will replace models that are at least 15 years old.

“We haven’t bought a new truck since I’ve been here,” Heiden said. “We did get one, but that was ordered under Mark’s [Rogers] regime. COVID hit, and we haven’t been able to get trucks.”

Heiden added the county wasn’t able to purchase trucks in 2022 or 2023.

“We tried, but we couldn’t get them,” he said. “Now, all of a sudden we can get them. We’ve fallen behind in the truck rotations, trying to get out the old ones before they become maintenance headaches.”

The department is purchasing two 2025 Mack tandem axle dump trucks, one priced at $318,858 (price locked from 2021) and one for $398,718 at the 2024 price; two Chevrolet HD work pickups at and estimated cost of $65,000 each. All are through Sourcewell cooperative bid process.

“This is all coming out of our budget,” Heiden said. “I’ve been good with money. … The only thing I’ve bought in the last year is a Gradall, so I’ve been saving up for emergencies which we haven’t had any. So now I want to start replacing the equipment that needs replacing.”

Heiden said the dump trucks and pickups probably won’t arrive until the first part of next year at the earliest.

“He’s done a great job of saving the money and getting prepared to do this,” said board member Antonio Carrico, who is the chairman of the Highways and Waterways committee. “It will get the equipment more up to date.”

The department is also purchasing a 2024 John Deere track skid steer for $92,350 and a 2024 Bomag steel drum roller to replace equipment from 2007.

“Most of the equipment here is becoming a pain to maintain,” Heiden said.

It’s possible the new equipment will be delivered by the end of the year.

To make room for the new trucks and equipment the county is auctioning off the following surplus equipment: two 2010 International tandem axle dump trucks; a 2004 Gradall excavator; a 2007 Ford F150 (102,224 miles); a 2014 Chevy Tahoe (92,000 miles); a 2006 Ford F150 (143,000 miles); a 2007 John Deere tractor with boom mower; and miscellaneous obsolete filters.

The online auction at GovDeals.com is underway for the Gradall, Tahoe, pickups and miscellaneous oil filters and are being accepted through 11 a.m. Oct. 4. Opening bids for the tandem axle trucks, roller and boom mower will begin after receipt of the new replacement trucks/equipment.

All items declared surplus will be listed and sold to the highest bidder. The highest bidder will have five days to pick up the items.

“If you have two bidders, they’ll just keep going at each other until finally one gives up,” Heiden said of the online auction. “You’re getting the best price for your deal there. I don’t want to get rid of our tandem trucks until we get the new ones in, because if it snows out, we don’t have extra trucks. We need them until we have something to take their place. Same deal for the boom mower.”