Ascension Saint Mary donates lifesaving equipment to Kankakee PD

This past week at the Donald E. Green Public Safety Building, Ascension Saint Mary donated four new AED (Automated External Defibrillator) units to the Kankakee Police Department.

The defibrillators will be placed in the vehicles of shift commanders, ensuring that these vital life-saving devices are available at a moment’s notice.

The shift commander vehicles are constantly on patrol and often respond to a wide range of emergencies, including medical incidents. With the vehicles regularly on the streets, they can sometimes arrive on the scene even before paramedics or the fire department, making them a critical first line of defense in situations involving cardiac arrest or other medical crises.

This measure is one step in the community risk reduction initiative lead by Kankakee Fire Department EMS Coordinator and Community Risk Officer Lt. Enrique Czakó. This initiative was enacted to provide the community residents and visitors with one of the quickest medical response possible. Another element to this initiative is to train all city employees in CPR and AED use.