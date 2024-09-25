Sorensen to remain in jail in Ford County

PAXTON — The Central High School teacher facing a string of Ford County child pornography charges was denied bail.

Attorney Lance Cagle, of Paxton, representing agriculture teacher Brett M. Sorensen, 37, also of Paxton, argued Monday before Ford County Judge Matthew Fitton that Sorensen presented no risk to the community and had no previous criminal record.

In short, Cagle reasoned during the nearly two-hour detention hearing, it is not necessary to keep him in custody at the Ford County Jail, adjacent to the courthouse.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian, however, disagreed and stated that based on Sorensen’s arrest charges, he needs to remain in custody.

Cagle has 10 days to file an appeal to Fitton’s ruling. The next court hearing was set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Sorensen entered the second-floor courtroom with his wrists and ankles cuffed. He was wearing a standard jail-issued orange jump suit.

He spoke softly when asked for a response to questions.

Cagle reasoned Sorensen would agree to remain on home confinement at the Chebanse home of his parents, Dennis and Mary Ann Sorensen. He would also be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device.

Brett Sorensen was arrested Sept. 17 at his home by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents following a nearly four-month investigation into the dissemination of child sexual abuse materials.

At the onset of the hearing, Judge Fitton, along with legal counsel, viewed about six to seven minutes of pornographic material of three videos featuring female juveniles under the age of 13.

The footage was among the materials Sorensen was found to have been viewing and attempting to pass along to others.

The videos were not viewed in open court.

<strong>IS SORENSEN A THREAT?</strong>

Cagle attempted to explain because law enforcement was aware of Sorensen’s alleged criminal behavior since late May and did not have him arrested, they obviously did not view him as a threat.

Cagle also said Sorensen did not produce the videos, but was merely attempting to pass them along to others.

Killian strongly disagreed with Cagle’s reasoning that this was not a community threat. He said “community” is also not legally defined, meaning community can be Paxton, Iroquois County, Illinois or the United States.

Wherever this type of pornography is being viewed and passed along, children are being placed in danger, Killian added.

“His demand for such videos creates the supply,” Killian said. “He is a danger to the community.”

Cagle said there is no allegation he committed any sexual abuse. He said Sorensen is presumed innocent.

“Viewing videos doesn’t speak of community danger. The [state] statute demands a real and present threat,” Cagle said.

Cagle asked if he was such a threat, why was he not arrested in late May. Killian responded a case was being built and, often times, that takes a long time.

“We build a case. A strong case. That takes time. That’s not a reason to cut him loose,” Killian said. “He is a danger. He not only consumes this content, but spreads this content. … He didn’t commit sexual assault, but he asked to watch.”

<strong>THE CHARGES</strong>

The charges are:

• Count 1: Child pornography — on or about May 26, Sorensen, with the intent to disseminate, disseminated a videotape of a child who he could have reasonably known was under age 13 in an act of masturbation. (Class X felony)

• Count 2: Child pornography — on or about May 30 (same description as Count 1). (Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years imprisonment)

• Count 3: Child pornography — on or about May 29 (same description as Count 1 and 2). (Class X felony)

• Count 4: Child pornography — on or about May 26 (same description as Count 1, 2 and 3). (Class X felony)

• County 5: Child pornography — on or about May 29 (same description as Count 4). (Class X felony)

• Count 6: Child pornography — possessed a visual reproduction of a child engaging in sexual acts. (Class 2 felony, punishable by 3-7 years imprisonment.)

• Count 7: Child pornography — (same as Count 6).

• Count 8: Child pornography — (same as Count 6 and 7).

Sorensen resigns teacher post

In what may have seemed as an expected decision, Central High School agriculture teacher Brett Sorensen resigned his position.

The letter of resignation was received Monday and it was accepted by the Central School District’s board of education at Monday night’s meeting.

Sorensen had been a teacher with the district since the 2011-12 school year. This 2024-25 school year would have been his 14th year with the school district.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Matt Maxwell confirmed the board’s action.

The resignation takes effect immediately. The ag teaching position is being filled by substitute teachers and Maxwell said the position has been posted as a permanent teacher is being sought.

Currently being held in the Ford County Jail, Sorensen faces eight felony charges relating to child pornography.

Sorensen, 37, was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Sept. 17 following an investigation into the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.