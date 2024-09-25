Riverside honors 5 decades of Samaritan Award winners

Fifty cheers for 50 years.

Last week, the Riverside Healthcare Foundation hosted its annual Samaritan Reception at Riverside Healthcare in the Reflection Garden. Rather than honoring one individual or group this year, the foundation honored the Samaritan Award winners from the past 50 years.

The Samaritan Award dates back to 1974 — 10 years after the hospital system first began — and is given annually to an individual, group or family who embodies the principles of service, charity, leadership and image and shares them with the community.

Coinciding with this year’s ceremony was a yearbook highlighting the winners of the past five decades. The book includes an opening statement from Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic:

“Their efforts have touched the lives of many, creating a ripple effect that can be seen in the improvement of healthcare, education, and overall quality of life for those they serve. These Samaritans’ lasting contributions demonstrate the power of collective goodwill and the importance of giving back to one’s community, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

“These individuals stand as a testament to a higher calling. They did more than achieve personal acclaim — they helped build a health system and, through their actions, left an indelible mark on our community.”

For the book in its entirety, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/47EXnLi" target="_blank">bit.ly/47EXnLi</a>.

• 1974 — William Brandenburg.

• 1975 — James G. Schneider.

• 1976 — Dr. Delbert Judd/Dr. Charles Allison.

• 1977 — Cyril F. Close.

• 1978 — Joseph N. Berz.

• 1979 — Mattie Smiley/Charles Grapey.

• 1980 — Edward Strasma.

• 1981 — Vernon G. Butz.

• 1982 — Dr. Herbert P. Swartz.

• 1983 — Dr. Charles P. Whalen.

• 1984 — Mrs. Ova Parish.

• 1985 — Kay and Wayne Preisel.

• 1986 — Dr. and Mrs. James A. Goldenstein.

• 1987 — Rev. Fr. James G. Parker.

• 1988 — Kenneth G. Seebach.

• 1989 — Edwin Sale.

• 1990 — Dr. Raymond R. Malott.

• 1991 — Germaine M. Wasser.

• 1992 — Emma Lou and Alan G. Lemon.

• 1993 — Laura Wilkins.

• 1994 — Dr. Fred W. Bevan/William A. Richards.

• 1995 — Jane A. Meyer.

• 1996 — Connie Ashline.

• 1997 — Wesley E. Walker.

• 1998 — Myra J. Graff.

• 1999 — Colonel James H. Kasler.

• 2000 — William Cheffer.

• 2001 — Sylvia H. Thomas.

• 2002 — Charles Huber.

• 2003 — Dr. John C. Bowling/Frances J. Crowe.

• 2004 — Harry and Deborah Bond.

• 2005 — Russell Chesrown.

• 2006 — Jacqueline I. Gibbs.

• 2007 — Dr. David L. Hegg.

• 2008 — Jean Thomas.

• 2009 — William R. Dyon.

• 2010 — Bruce and Susan Schreffler.

• 2011 — Jerry and June Hoekstra.

• 2012 — Kay Preisel.

• 2013 — Jim Bridgewater, Sr.

• 2014 — Riverside Auxiliary.

• 2015 — David Jaffe.

• 2016 — Cleva Dyon.

• 2017 — Bruce Payne.

• 2018 — Dr. Stonewall McCuiston.

• 2019 — Harry and Jaymie Simmon.

• 2020 — Riverside employees.

• 2021 — Maggie Frogge.

• 2022 — Dave Tyson.

• 2023 — The Downs family.