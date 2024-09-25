Bradley's elected leaders see pay hike for first time in 42 years

BRADLEY — It was 1985 the last time elected leaders for the village of Bradley received a pay raise.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the village adopted across the board pay hikes for the mayor, trustees, village clerk and the liquor control officer.

The raises will take effect when the new officials are sworn into office in May 2027, just under three years from now.

When the raises go into effect in 2027, it will mark 42 years since the last pay increase was instituted.

The raises:

• Mayor — new salary: $18,000; current salary: $12,000.

• Trustees — new salary: $7,200; current salary: $4,800.

• Village Clerk — new salary: $11,200; current salary: $8,100.

• Liquor commissioner (mayoral duty) — new salary: $2,400; current salary, $1,200.

Any time an elected official fails to attend a village board meeting, they forfeit $100 of pay.

Mayor Mike Watson said while the percentage of the pay raise is significant, he noted the length of time from the most recent raise to the one set for 2027 means the pay range is basically minimum wage or less.

He said elected leadership, including himself, put in extensive hours. He said he likely logs 2,000 hours a year. The mayoral position in Bradley is a part-time post.

Rob Romo, Bradley finance director, said elected officials compensation must take place at least 180 days before the next election. The next municipal election is April 1.

Normally when residents hear a government official mention the words “property taxes,” they brace themselves for the worst.

For the village of Bradley, that is not always the case.

The words “property taxes” came up during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting and could certainly be described as a pleasant experience for those within the village.

During the mayoral communications portion of the meeting, Mayor Mike Watson announced for the third consecutive year that Bradley property taxpayers will be receiving a full rebate on the village’s portion of property taxes.

The rebate is open to any business or homeowner of Bradley-based property who have owned the property for all of 2023.

If all property owners submit the required tax rebate forms — which will be available at village hall or on the village website beginning Oct. 1 — the village administration will return $2.3 million, said Rob Romo, village finance director.

This year’s program will begin Oct. 1 and conclude March 31.

In the past year’s rebate, the village returned approximately $1.8 million.

Rebates can range from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000. The rebate is only for village taxes, meaning it does not include taxes to schools, park district, Kankakee Community College or other taxing bodies of local government.

Mainly due to a significant revenue stream from sales taxes, the village is able to continue the program, Watson said.

Among information needed is proof had been paid. The second and final installment of taxes were due to the Kankakee County treasurer’s by Sept. 5.